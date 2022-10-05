Roger Maris, Jr. Names Aaron Judge ‘New, CLEAN Home Run King’

Is Aaron Judge the new leader in single-season home runs? Or is it still Barry Bonds?

On Tuesday, Judge landed seventh on the list of most home run hits in a single season with his 62nd score: bested only by Mark McGwire (65, 70), Sammy Sosa (63, 64, 66) and Barry Bonds (73).

Since those three have infamously been linked to PED / steroid use, a sect of baseball fans crowned Judge the new all-time home run leader based on his clean play.

Congratulating Judge on No. 62 was Roger Maris, Jr., who called Judge the “new CLEAN HOME RUN KING!!”

AARON JUDGE HITS HOME RUN NO. 62, BREAKS ROGER MARIS’ AL RECORD

“Congratulations to Aaron Judge and his family on Aaron’s historic home run number 62!” Maris, Jr. said. “It has definitely been a baseball season to remember. You are all class and someone who should be revered. For the MAJORITY of the fans, we can now celebrate a new CLEAN HOME RUN KING!!”

Reaching No. 62 was no easy feat: as seen in Aaron Judge’s evident frustration in Game 1. Judge slammed his helmet on the ground after ending another at-bat stuck at 61 homers. He was focused in Game 2 and went yard deep left in the first inning to pass Maris’ American League record.

New York closes the regular season out on Wednesday against the Rangers.

Twitter was divided on Maris’ decision to put the crown on Judge.

Today I learned how many idiots on Twitter still consider Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire's records as legitimate.



Aaron Judge did this clean. The others did not.



Aaron Judge's 62 home runs is a remarkable achievement.



Barry Bonds' 73 home runs is the record.



If 62 home runs was an easy feat, it wouldn’t have happened just 1 time in 122 years in the American League.



Congrats to Aaron Judge, the clean HR king and the face of baseball. #Yankees

