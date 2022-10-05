Aaron Judge Hits Home Run No. 62, Breaks Roger Maris’ AL Record

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge made history yet again, hitting his 62nd home run of the season in the top of the first inning of Tuesday’s game against Texas Rangers.

This officially moves Judge past Roger Maris, breaking the American League home run record. Some consider it to be the actual major league record, considering the steroid usage of Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire and Barry Bonds.

The MLB single-season home run record list, as it stands now:

73 – Bonds (2001) 70 – McGwire (1998) 66 – Sosa (1998) 65 – McGwire (1999) 64 – Sosa (2001) 63 – Sosa (1999) 62 – JUDGE (2022) 61 – Maris (1961) 60 – Babe Ruth (1927)

Judge also recently hit number 61 against the Toronto Blue Jays, tying Maris with a line drive home run off of reliever Tim Mayza:

Judge has four games remaining at the Texas Rangers to increase his total even further. Sosa’s 63 home run season in 1999 and 64 total in 2001 potentially in sight.

Passing Babe Ruth and tying Maris already made him a Yankees legend, and Judge now sits alone in the record books, solidifying one of baseball’s best ever seasons.

Judge continues to lead the American League in most of the important offensive categories, including wins above replacement, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, runs batted in, walks, runs scored and total bases, while stealing double digit bases in the process.

Judge has also managed to break records during one of the most offensively challenged seasons in recent memory. Home runs are down substantially around the league, with elite pitching and high effort relievers dominating the game.

Incredibly, no one caught Judge’s 61st home run, but one lucky fan was able to get their hands on the 62nd. That now opens up the debate on what would be worth trading for a home run ball of that stature.

His 59th home run a few weeks ago has caused some significant controversy over MLB’s refusal to authenticate the ball:

Could Aaron Judge Make Even More History?

Breaking the record is impressive enough, but Judge still has more to accomplish.

With his tremendous lead in home runs and RBI, Judge needs to finish ahead of Minnesota’s Luis Arraez in batting average to win a Triple Crown.

As if there were any doubts, that should cement his claim to the 2022 AL MVP award over Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani.

This would be the first Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera’s 2012 season for the Detroit Tigers. It would match the exploits of other Yankees legends like Mickey Mantle and Lou Gehrig.

Now, we wait and wonder: how much higher will Judge’s home run total get?

Judge has the opportunity to face the dreadful Texas Rangers pitching staff for the rest of Tuesday and an additional game on Wednesday, meaning his last few at bats will remain must-watch TV.

And if you think this has home run chase been exciting, just wait until his free agency chase heats up in the offseason.