Blue Jays Fans Blow Shot At Catching Aaron Judge’s 61st Home Run; Toronto Coach Nabs Prize Ball

Aaron Judge’s 61st home run turned into a rush of emotions at Rogers Centre Wednesday night as the Yankees slugger finally tied a 61-year record.

For Judge, it was a once-in-a-lifetime moment to match Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs. All smiles.

(Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

For Blue Jays pitcher Tim Mayza, it was a gut punch after he delivered the ball that Judge would obliterate to reach 61.

And for one fan, an opportunity to catch the historic homer and possibly make a fat wad of cash along the way. Or miss the catch.

(Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

A Shot At History

A group of Blue Jays fans in attendance did get the chance to reach for Judge’s home run — a ball whose estimated worth has ranged from $1-5 million.

Based on their arms hyperextending over a fence several feet off the ground, they absolutely wanted to catch it.

The ball lasered deep left off the Yankees slugger’s bat and landed inches away from the group of Toronto faithful, instead landing near a Toronto Blue Jays bullpen coach.

If you think the fans were gutted by missing out on the all-time catch, you’d be right on the money. One of the fans threw down his glove after botching the catch.

WATCH: This video of the Blue Jays fan who messed up catching #AaronJudge is wild. Oh man. He is never (nor will any of his friends or family) let him live this down. His reactions are 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IPQ04o1PKE — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) September 29, 2022

LOL fans at the Blue Jays game trying to get Judge's 61st homerun pic.twitter.com/dDMXRJVDye — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) September 29, 2022

Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann gave the ball back to the Yankees — putting an end to this round of MLB memorabilia lottery. That is, until Judge hits ball no. 62, which is estimated at a cool auction price of $1 million.

“The Judge and Maris family have been flying all over the country. They deserve to have that ball,” Buschmann said.

Coincidentally, the lucky Blue Jays pitching coach is married to NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh.

Bad news is I’m down here in Florida battling a hurricane, but the good news is I can announce my retirement…. pic.twitter.com/gbhFSgDZBL — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) September 29, 2022

OutKick’s Ian Miller highlighted Judge’s incredible season:

“[Judge’s] accumulated nearly 11 WAR according to Fangraphs, has been more than twice as valuable as a league-average hitter and has even added double digit stolen bases. He leads the AL in nearly every major hitting category, including on-base percentage, slugging percentage, runs scored, walks, among others.