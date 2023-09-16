Mark Ingram Is Big Noon Kickoff’s Pat McAfee And It’s Never Been More Obvious Than Today

Videos by OutKick

The College GameDay vs. Big Noon Kickoff showdown reached an absolute tipping point today with both shows setting up shop in Boulder. On one side of the stadium, you had Pat McAfee firing the folks up. On the other? Mark Ingram.

Frankly, it’s a microcosm of what’s been going on for weeks now between the two competing pregame shows.

ESPN brought in Pat McAfee last year, and they’ve gone all in on the former punter. FOX countered with their own version this year. Luckily for them, Mark Ingram fell right in their laps, and he’s more than fit the bill.

Both ex-players are pretty much the same, which isn’t a bad thing. At least for me. The shtick is simple, yet effective: turn around, start yelling and throwing your hands up, maybe ride a horse or stand on a table, and boom, you’ve done your job.

Social media started connecting the dots a while ago, and with both guys in Colorado right now, the debate has started to rage once again. So, who ya got?

Pat or Mark? GO!

Mark Ingram is the 🐐pic.twitter.com/Dghbaet4DS — Nick Saban is Kirby Smart’s Daddy (@BuiltBySaban) September 16, 2023

Pat McAfee: "Understand that this ain't easy. This guy kicked balls for a baker's dozen worth of years…And that was embarrassing."



Pat Mac… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YUgtk6PsX7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 16, 2023

I’m excited to see the back to back National Chompions play a little football #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/OdpzN7v3H9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 16, 2023

You're gonna hear A LOT of this tonight..



🗣🗣SKO BUFFS #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/l3GQH5uJxF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 16, 2023

Pat McAfee and College GameDay vs. Mark Ingram and Big Noon Kickoff

See what I mean? Same person, different network and different show.

There’s been chatter for a few weeks now that Big Noon Kickoff has not only closed the gap with College GameDay, but overtaken it entirely. Hell, I’m the one who started that chant right here back in Week 1. True story. Go read it.

Both shows are in Boulder today, which only makes the debate even spicier. Lee Corso accidentally made a very NSFW sex joke this morning. Point for GameDay.

Mark Ingram’s Sko Buffs was wayyyy better than Pat McAfee’s. Point for Big Noon Kickoff.

Honestly, both guys are excellent for their respective shows. College GameDay needed a non-COVID shot to the arm in a big way, and McAfee’s given them that and more.

Big Noon Kickoff, meanwhile, needed to match that intensity — which is hard to do — and Mark Ingram has more than done it.

So, I’ll ask one more time: McAfee or Ingram. Who ya got?

The good news is, I don’t think there’s a wrong answer.