Lee Corso Makes Unintentional Sex Joke On College GameDay And The Crew Loses It

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders has been telling us for months now that Colorado is coming. Lee Corso — who is set to make his 400th career headgear pick today on College GameDay — declared Saturday that the Buffs have come.

They ain’t here. They haven’t arrived. Colorado has come.

Yes, it sounded exactly like it reads:

Colorado has come, declares Lee Corso on College GameDay

Beautiful. Perfection. Absolute chef’s kiss from 120-year-old Lee Corso right there.

Look, some folks want Lee off the show. They say he’s too old. Can’t speak anymore. Can’t really string together a sentence.

But I say I want MORE Corso. You know why? Because old people get away with anything. They can say whatever the hell they want and nobody gets mad.

Hell, look at our current president.

Lee Corso unintentionally making a sex joke on College GameDay is why this country is great. If anyone else on that set makes the joke, he’s fired — along with everyone else who laughed.

But not Lee Corso. He gets the free pass and it makes for great TV.

Does he know where he is? Probably not. Can he name two Colorado players? No shot. But he can absolutely make a sex joke on ESPN and make everyone giggle like 15-year-olds for 30 seconds.

And it’s awesome.

Colorado has come!

Lee Corso has no idea what’s going on, I’m gon keep watching tho 😂😂😂 — im only here to laugh (@kadillactica) September 16, 2023

Lee Corso is a beauty. Joe Biden has nothing on him. — Gil Whiteley, Now and Then (@Gilfest) September 16, 2023