Football Fans Leave College GameDay For Big Noon Kickoff Over Spectrum-Disney Dispute, And It’s Probably Time To Stay There

College football fans chose Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff over College GameDay Saturday morning because, well, some were forced to.

Because of the ongoing Disney-Spectrum feud, those who use Spectrum for their TV-viewing needs lost access to ESPN days ago. So, as the two sides work towards a new agreement, those who wanted their Week 1 college football fix flipped over to the other college kickoff show.

And, you know what? It’s probably time to stay there, too. Stick around, folks. It’s much better over here, and that’s coming from a College GameDay truther.

If you have Spectrum cable, can’t watch ESPN, and want a college football pregame show, my guys at Big Noon Kickoff are killing it at TCU this morning. Flip it on Big Fox. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 2, 2023

Big Noon Kickoff has overtaken College GameDay, and that’s coming from a truther

That’s right, I think I’m ready to officially make the move. Yeah, yeah, you’re all gonna say I’m just saying it because I work for OutKick, which is owned by Fox, but that’s not true. I promise.

Look at the stories I’ve written so far today! I had one on the new (old) College GameDay intro song, and another on all the signs, which were mostly about cocks (you had to be there).

Nothing on Big Noon Kickoff — until now, of course.

So, no, I’m not just telling you to stay on Fox because they sign my check. I, too, flipped over this morning and I quickly realized what you all will, too: it’s just better.

Plain and simple — it’s better. And it’s time to say it out loud.

Trust me. Go for it! You’ll feel much better when you do.

The analysts are better, the product is better, you get Erin Andrews — which is always a plus — and hey, even The Bear (Chris Fallica) is now part of it.

Mix in another newcomer, Mark Ingram — who rode it on a horse today — and it’s simply a better show.

Frankly, the only thing it was lacking at the start — this is the fifth season of Big Noon Kickoff — was the atmosphere. It’s tough to compete with GameDay’s atmosphere, which is what makes it what it is.

But that gap is not only closed — it’s gone. Done. No more. It’s absolutely electric at Colorado-TCU today, and it’s just as good — if not better — than what you’re getting over on ESPN, which is at a neutral site in Charlotte.

So, yes. While a ton of you are just flipping over to Fox and Big Noon Kickoff out of necessity, I think it was probably past time to do so, anyways.

I mean, the last thing I saw on ESPN and College GameDay was four students juggling Oreos on their faces. Seriously. That’s why I flipped over to begin with, and I haven’t gone back yet.

Honestly, I probably won’t. Let’s all make the leap together.

Here's Mark Ingram II arriving to the Big Noon Kickoff set on a horse pic.twitter.com/H2NZ3qFGhc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 2, 2023

“Riff ram bah zoo! Lickety lickety zoo zoo! Who wah wah who! Give 'em Hell, TCU!”@RobStoneONFOX gets the @TCUFootball fans going 🐸🗣 pic.twitter.com/vZrx435vg0 — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) September 2, 2023