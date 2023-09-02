College GameDay Rolls Out New Intro Song And Everyone Hates It

Videos by OutKick
College Gameday debuted it’s new anthem this morning, and it’s the exact same as the old one Big & Rich made famous two decades ago.
One big difference, though — no Big & Rich. Instead, it’s Hootie (Darius Rucker), Lainey Wilson and some Cadillac people.
Same song, different voices. And people were thrilled.
Just kidding! The internet went nuts and revolted, signaling the official return of college football!
Everyone hates the new College GameDay song
Glowing reviews! Whoof. Those reviews worse than the Indiana Jones ones from earlier this summer. Rotten Tomatoes at least saved that one. Not sure the Tomatometer’s gonna be able to save this one, though.
Anyway, for those who missed it, ESPN and Big & Rich “parted ways” last week, which shocked everyone. The Saturday anthem from iconic country duo has become a college football staple for two decades now. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?
Wrong!
Now, why did they split? Who knows. Big & Rich won’t say and neither will ESPN. Some think politics are involved. Jon Rich ain’t liberal, you know.
But, alas, here we are. A new College Gameday intro that’s the same as the last one, except worse.
Good start to the new year!