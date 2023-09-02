College GameDay Rolls Out New Intro Song And Everyone Hates It

Videos by OutKick

College Gameday debuted it’s new anthem this morning, and it’s the exact same as the old one Big & Rich made famous two decades ago.

One big difference, though — no Big & Rich. Instead, it’s Hootie (Darius Rucker), Lainey Wilson and some Cadillac people.

Same song, different voices. And people were thrilled.

Just kidding! The internet went nuts and revolted, signaling the official return of college football!

WELL, here it is. This is the new church music. pic.twitter.com/gjCGlNcf3n — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 2, 2023

who approved the new college gameday intro — Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) September 2, 2023

New College Gameday intro is ASS. Bring back Big n Rich — Ronny Crimson (@RonnyCrimson69) September 2, 2023

Wholly crap that College GameDay intro sucked. Bring back Big and Rich and Cowboy Troy.



Noooooo not another season of McAfee. — 🌵 Gil 🌵 (@gilby1969) September 2, 2023

Everyone hates the new College GameDay song

Glowing reviews! Whoof. Those reviews worse than the Indiana Jones ones from earlier this summer. Rotten Tomatoes at least saved that one. Not sure the Tomatometer’s gonna be able to save this one, though.

Anyway, for those who missed it, ESPN and Big & Rich “parted ways” last week, which shocked everyone. The Saturday anthem from iconic country duo has become a college football staple for two decades now. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?

Wrong!

Now, why did they split? Who knows. Big & Rich won’t say and neither will ESPN. Some think politics are involved. Jon Rich ain’t liberal, you know.

But, alas, here we are. A new College Gameday intro that’s the same as the last one, except worse.

Good start to the new year!

The new college gameday intro song STINKS pic.twitter.com/UevFG2Gjx4 — Hawkeye Historian (@Hawk_Historian) September 2, 2023

My reaction to the college Gameday intro… pic.twitter.com/n1KCKF2uRH — SA_Town_Horn (@SA_Town_Horn) September 2, 2023