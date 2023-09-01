The New College GameDay Theme Song Will Make Fans Want To Puke

Videos by OutKick

The new theme song for College GameDay is out, and is absolutely repulsive.

ESPN split from Big & Rich shortly before the season started as the music of the popular college football production.

The duo’s hit “Comin’ to Your City” had been the anthem of College GameDay and millions of fans for 16 years. You couldn’t hear the song without thinking of a Saturday morning on the couch soaking up as much college football action as possible.

Well, after dumping Big & Rich with no explanation, ESPN hired Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson and The Cadillac Three to sing their own version of “Comin’ to Your City.”

The song is officially out, and it makes me want to puke. Give it a listen below.

College GameDay reveals new “Comin’ to Your City” theme song.

Puke. Absolutely gross. Who made this decision and why did our joy have to be ruined? Why was this necessary?

It’s unbelievably bad. This version of “Comin’ to Your City” makes me want to burn my headphones and computer for playing it.

Let me be crystal clear. I like Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson and The Cadillac Three. This has nothing to do with any of them. Their music is solid, but this song is hot garbage.

Lainey Wilson, Darius Rucker and The Cadillac Three sing the new College GameDay theme song. It’s a new version of “Comin’ to Your City.” (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT)

It’s indefensible Big & Rich were dumped and replaced by this. This song sounds like something written by artificial intelligence. It’s simply shockingly bad, and there’s a high chance most College GameDay fans agree with me.

There is very literally a part in the song where Lainey Wilson is just reading the names of states. Seriously, what the hell is this ESPN?

No matter what College GameDay does going forward, we all know Big & Rich are the real people behind “Comin’ to Your City.” Cutting ties and replacing them with this nonsense won’t change that fact.