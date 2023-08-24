Big & Rich Leave ESPN College GameDay Without Much Explanation, Ready To ‘Pass The Torch’

Videos by OutKick

Big & Rich’s time as the music of ESPN College GameDay has come to an end.

The music duo’s hit song “Comin’ to Your City” has been the main song of the college football program for more than 15 years, but they’re now stepping aside.

“It’s been a great 16 years being the voices of the College GameDay open,” Big Kenny announced in a Thursday video.

John Rich immediately followed with, “Now, we’re excited to officially pass the torch to these extremely talented artists. We can’t say who just yet, but tune into ESPN Saturday September 2 at 9:00 a.m. to find out.”

No further details were announced.

Big & Rich leaving is a huge blow for College GameDay.

ESPN makes a lot of bad decisions. A lot of them. Parting ways with Big & Rich is right near the top of the list.

It makes no sense at all. The song “Comin’ to Your City” is an absolute anthem in the world of college football.

You can’t hear it and not immediately think College GameDay, and you can’t think about College GameDay and not start hearing Big & Rich in your head.

The country music duo is the perfect vibe for a great Saturday of action. Yet, without much of an explanation at all, the duo is now on the outside looking in.

It’s not like the job required much work. ESPN was just playing a soundtrack. They were required to do anything.

One question that must be asked is whether or not this decision has anything to do with John Rich’s politics. He’s very openly conservative and is proud to be that way. We know ESPN doesn’t really tolerate that. Look no further than Sage Steele for proof of that fact. To be clear, I’m not saying that’s what happened. Not at all, but given ESPN’s record, it’s a fair question.

Big & Rich’s music is no longer a part of College GameDay. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Happy Valley Jam)

I’ve reached out to representatives for John Rich and ESPN to get further details on the abrupt and shocking split. This piece will be updated with any new information that’s added.