ESPN Producers Must Be SWEATING Over The Endless Gamecock Jokes On College GameDay

Videos by OutKick

You wanna see an ESPN producer sweat on a Saturday morning? Put the South Carolina Gamecocks on College GameDay and let the camera start rolling through the crowd.

Mix in some unfiltered Pat McAfee and you’re gonna have 60-year-old Bill back in the truck popping Tums like they’re candy.

Oh yeah, baby: the Cocks are all over ESPN today!

South Carolina out here wildin on the College Gameday Signs 😂 pic.twitter.com/Dr379uovaU — Back2Back 704 Dawg ➐ (@FSFRecruits) September 2, 2023

Already saw a sign that said “Our Cocks are up and Coming”



College gameday is so back — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) September 2, 2023

The amount of cock jokes in the crowd for College GameDay is truly phenomenal — BENNETT🦕🦖 (@BennettMarlow) September 2, 2023

“When the Cocks come to town, you gon’ feel it.” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9LLv52aKVG — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) September 2, 2023

College GameDay and ESPN are all about the *ock today

“When the cocks come to town ……… you’re gonna feel it!”

Perfection there from Pat McAfee, who just made a couple more cock jokes right to Mack Brown’s face. Just ruthless.

Look, there are few things in this world that unite us all anymore. We’re so damn divided and angry all the time.

But bringing back college football with a bevvy of cock signs and jokes is the one thing I feel like we can all get behind, right?

You may hate the left. You may hate the right. Trump. Biden. Blah, blah, blah.

But making ESPN sweat over endless cock jokes for three straight hours? I’m all in. And you should be, too.

PS: how about the bros with the Murdaugh sign? Absolutely ruthless one right there. Midseason form already.

College Gameday signs are already out of control this year pic.twitter.com/K78fbTejqr — SEC Football Vids (@SECFootballVids) September 2, 2023

@ESPN College Gameday signs are already in midseason form 👀 pic.twitter.com/Hb0NRwUSTp — Degenerate Dungeon (@GCNSports) September 2, 2023