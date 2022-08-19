Marcell Ozuna Tried To Get Out Of DUI By Telling Officer He Was ‘Ozuna From The Braves’

Marcell Ozuna was arrested for a DUI early Friday morning in Gwinnett County, but tried to get out of it by telling Norcross police he was “Ozuna from the Braves.”

“The reason I’m stopping you is because you were speeding on this road,” the officer responds. “You were going pretty fast. Do you know what the speed limit is?”

Ozuna responded with a “no,” and the officer then told him he also failed to maintain his lane.

“Really?” the Braves outfielder responds.

Here’s the full interaction:

WATCH: When a Norcross Police officer pulled Marcell Ozuna over, he told him, "I'm Ozuna from the Braves" and handed him his MLB ID in addition to his driver's license. I'll have more on @FOX5Atlanta at 4:00. pic.twitter.com/ippnc9BFek — Claire Simms (@Claire_FOX5) August 19, 2022

“Sorry my man, I appreciate it,” Ozuna said and then held out his hand to give the officer a handshake. That is a WILD move, by the way.

I didn’t think anything could top him immediately throwing out the “I play for the Braves” card, but I also didn’t see that move at the end coming, either.

Ozuna, 31, was eventually arrested for DUI and Failure to Maintain Lane and booked just after 4:30 a.m.

Marcell Ozuna mugshot

According to WSB-TV 2 in Atlanta, which obtained the incident report from the Norcross police, Ozuna was going 90 mph in a 35, was coming from a night club, smelled like alcohol and had red/watery eyes.

Ozuna was briefly in the Braves clubhouse this afternoon, telling reporters he was disappointed before leaving.

Marcell Ozuna just walked out to his locker and said he’s disappointed . He disappointed his team and family. He walked away after that. It lasted less than 20 seconds .



*** We were not allowed to ask questions after his statement. #ForTheA #mlb pic.twitter.com/S3wA2PjaVf — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) August 19, 2022

Marcell Ozuna arrested for second time in 15 months

Friday’s incident was the second time in the past 15 months Ozuna’s been arrested.

Last year, he was arrested on assault and battery charges. That resulted in a suspension under Major League Baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Officers at the time said they saw Ozuna grab his wife by the neck and throw her against a wall, in addition to striking her with a cast on his injured left hand.

Felony charges against Ozuna were dropped last August and replaced with a pair of misdemeanor charges. He agreed to enter into a six-month domestic violence intervention program.

Ozuna is currently in the middle of a four-year contract with the Braves.