Atlanta Braves Outfielder Marcell Ozuna Arrested For DUI, Failure To Maintain Lane

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in more legal trouble.

Ozuna was arrested for DUI and Failure to Maintain Lane early Friday morning in Gwinnett County. He was booked just after 4:30 a.m. and has since been released.

This is the second time in the past 15 months Ozuna has been arrested.

The 31-year-old was arrested in May 2021 on assault and battery charges. That incident resulted in a suspension under Major League Baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Officers at the time said they saw Ozuna grab his wife by the neck and throw her against a wall, in addition to striking her with a cast on his injured left hand.

Felony charges against Ozuna were dropped last August and replaced with a pair of misdemeanor charges. He agreed to enter into a six-month domestic violence intervention program.

Ozuna Struggles

After being suspended most of last season, Ozuna returned to the Braves lineup this year. He’s hit just .214 over 107 games with 20 home runs.

Ozuna is currently in the middle of a four-year, $65 million contract with Atlanta, and is owed $18 million in each of the next two seasons.

The contract does contain a $16 million club option in 2025, which comes with a $1 million buyout. At this point, however, it would be surprising if the two sides make it that far.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, the Braves have yet to comment.