Mandy Rose Hops On TikTok In A One Piece Thong

Amanda Saccomanno decided it was time to reintroduce everyone to her TikTok account this week. The account has over 812k followers, but is rarely used by the former WWE superstar. Prior to this week, she had only shared three videos since January.

Speaking of this week’s video, the artist formerly knows as Mandy Rose, went all out with the reintroduction. This wasn’t just any trendy TikTok video or an easy hanging out by the pool kind of clip. She was hoping to do some damage when she posted this one.

Behind the scenes look at a Mandy Rose photo shoot (Image Credit: Mandy Sacs/TikTok)

Mandy hopped on her TikTok after more than a month off and went to work in a one piece thong swimsuit. The video has a relatively low number of views given her follower count, but that be might be due to the fact that she went a little too hard in the paint for the algorithm.

The tens of thousands of people that did see the video were all supportive. The tech overlords aren’t as into it as those who have seen it or they’re not willing to reward her work because she took too long between posts.

That’s the problem with certain algorithms. I’m a big supporter of giving the people what they want. The comment section has spoken and they want all of the behind the scenes footage Mandy can provide. And she has a lot of it.

She’s been a busy content creator since the discovery of her exclusive content forced the WWE to part ways with her. The hard work has paid off in a lot of ways.

Is A Return To The WWE In The Former Superstar’s Future?

Mandy has made a fortune off of her content, appeared on the cover of a magazine, and even had her name tossed out there for an acting role.

That doesn’t mean we won’t see her back in the WWE some day. It’s a question she still gets asked and isn’t willing to say no to. She did a Q&A on Friday night and it was the first question she was asked.

Mandy Rose asked about return to the WWE (Image Credit: Mandy Sacs/Instagram Story)

Mandy answered the question this way. She said, “Ummm… I don’t know. I don’t know what the future holds. So…”

That’s not a yes and it’s not a no. It’s a let’s see what happens. That might not be the answer people are looking for, but it’s as good as it’s going to get right now.

The focus, for now, is on her interests outside of the ring. That includes photo shoots in one piece thong swimsuits and the behind the scenes content that is associated with that.