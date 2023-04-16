Mandy Rose Shows Interest In Reported ‘Baywatch’ Reboot

Videos by OutKick

Good news for everyone who remembers the pop culture powerhouse Baywatch. A reboot of the popular TV series that ran from late 1989 to early 2000 is reportedly in the works.

On Friday, Deadline broke the news that the production company Fremantle has been working on developing a Baywatch reboot. The site went on to say that they’ve held “early talks” with broadcasters and streamers.

Pamela Anderson signs copies of “Baywatch” DVD Seasons 1 & 2 (Photo by John M. Heller/Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time Fremantle has discussed rebooting the series. Fremantle International COO Bob McCourt said in 2018, “I think we thought the film might have given us reason to reboot the TV series, but given the mixed reviews that didn’t happen straight away.

“I think if this remastered version is sold extensively and a new audience comes to Baywatch, then it will give us a real indication as to whether a new series could be successful,” he continued.

“We would definitely think seriously about making a new series and maybe we’ll get approached by some broadcasters about making one”

While the talks are in the early stages, and there isn’t anyone attached to the project, they won’t have a hard time finding people interested in starring in the reboot. Assuming the project moves forward.

Former WWE star Mandy Rose has already shown interest in the Baywatch reboot. She responded to a tweet about the remake with a couple of eyeballs emojis.

Mandy Rose And A Baywatch Reboot Are A Great Match

I’m usually not a big fan of reboots, but a Baywatch reboot makes too much sense not to happen. It’s time for the slow motion lifeguard jog on the beach to return to screens everywhere.

A new generation of Baywatch fans are out there and ready to get sucked in. Not to mention the many fans who were around during the insane 11-season run right through the 90s.

If Mandy wants in, let her in. We already know she’s a great entertainer. Add that to the fact that she looks great in swimwear, can make the color red pop, and puts asses in the seats – and it’s a no-brainer.

Whoever gets involved in this project has to reach out to Mandy Rose. Her fans are all in on the idea and several of them already have a role in mind for her.

The role of CJ Parker, of course. Make it happen. I’m here for the next generation and all of the David Hasselhoff, Pam Anderson and Donna D’Errico cameos.