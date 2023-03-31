Mandy Rose Hits The Cover Of A Fitness Magazine In A See-Through Bikini Top

Videos by OutKick

Mandy Rose is the only one that can stop Mandy Rose right now and there are no plans to pump the brakes. She got booted from the WWE for content, switched her name back to Amanda Saccomanno, and responded by cranking the output way up.

Her bank account has benefitted from the increased output and so has her already strong influencer game. Every time you turn around she’s dropping another behind the scenes look at a photo shoot or exclusive content session.

Mandy Sacs aka Mandy Rose on the cover of Fitness Gurls (Image Credit: Fitness Gurls/Twitter)

That’s kept her busy and her name in the headlines. Now she finds herself landing the cover of the fitness magazine Fitness Gurls. The double cover, features Mandy in a see-through bikini top, is her ninth and tenth appearance on a magazine cover.

That impressive feat isn’t lost on the former NXT Women’s champ. The bikini cover model shared the two different covers with the hashtags “Double Cover” and “Cover Model.”

Mandy included the message, “Super grateful for my 9th & 10th Magazine Cover!!” along with a hat tip to the photographer.

Add 10 Time Cover Model To The Resume

The 32-year-old doesn’t just make an appearance on the cover of the April edition on the fitness magazine. She also sits down with them for an interview.

According to the magazine, she talks about her career in the ring as a WWE wrestler, of course. She gets into what she has planned next.

Things like her life after wrestling and her “upcoming projects in the world of fitness and entertainment.” That’s what we like to call a teaser.

I’m no linguist, but I gather that she has some upcoming projects having something to do with fitness and entertainment, possibly. Again, I’ll leave the final determination up to the experts.

My focus will be on whatever her next move is content-wise. Which, at her current pace, won’t be a long wait.