Trey Mancini Hits Inside-The-Park Homer On Fly Ball Off Outfielder’s Face

Someone slow down the Birds!

And, while you’re at it, get Josh Lowe some new sunglasses.

Lowe, who plays right field for the Tampa Bay Rays, gifted the O’s with a pair of runs during today’s game when he misplayed a routine fly ball.

Well, scratch that … “misplay” is a bit of an understatement.

Clinging to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the eighth, Baltimore’s Trey Mancini lifted a lazy fly to right with a runner on second.

Lowe was seemingly camped comfortably under the ball, only to have it crush the side of his head and bounce all the way to the wall.

Alllllll the way to the wall.

Austin Hays scored easily from second, and was followed by Mancini, who raced around the bases for the quintessential little league home run. The play at the plate was close as a clearly gassed Mancini barely slid in ahead of the tag, but it was just enough to make it a 3-0 game.

The Orioles would go on to win and move to 50-49 on the season – just three games out of a wild card spot.

Yep. It’s nearly August and the Baltimore Orioles are in a playoff race.

What a time to be alive.

Despite the positioning, Mancini has long been rumored to be a candidate to be dealt before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Recognizing that this could be Mancini’s last at-bat as an Oriole at Camden Yards, the crowd gave him a huge ovation during a rousing curtain-call.

Standing Ovation for Trey Mancini Baltimore Oriole for life. pic.twitter.com/BeaUry4ByI — Starting 9 (@Starting9) July 28, 2022

This is the second “inside-the-park” home run since last Friday, when Boston’s Jarren Duran misplayed a fly ball in center field so badly that it truly did remind you of little league.

Duran’s misplay turned into a grand slam for Toronto’s Raimel Tapia as the Blue Jays would go on to win 28-5.

So sleep easy tonight, Josh … this blooper wasn’t nearly as embarrassing.