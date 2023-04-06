What Should We Make Of All The New England Patriots-Mac Jones Trade Buzz?

Videos by OutKick

Multiple NFL reporters are saying that the New England Patriots are shopping quarterback Mac Jones. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that earlier this week.

On Thursday, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said he heard Jones’ name came up in trade talks with other teams.

"I do know [Mac Jones'] name came up in trade discussions with a couple teams"@AlbertBreer shares what he's hearing about the Mac Jones report on Boston Sports Tonight pic.twitter.com/OvSJD6J4ab — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) April 6, 2023

One source told OutKick that the report is false. Two others said they haven’t heard anything about it.

Given the Patriots moves this offseason thus far, it’s not hard to connect the dots. Jakobi Meyers was reportedly unhappy last season. He’s now gone.

Head coach Bill Belichick let go both Matt Patricia, the offensive play-caller, and Joe Judge, the quarterbacks coach. Belichick brought Bill O’Brien back as offensive coordinator, a role he previously held with the team in 2011.

Regardless of whether the reports are true, trading Jones just doesn’t make much sense. Unless, of course, they’re planning to sign or trade for Lamar Jackson. There’s no indication that’s the case, however.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Mac Jones look on during pregame in Miami. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Otherwise, Mac Jones is the best option to be the Patriots starting quarterback next season. Jones doesn’t have much trade value around the league and he’s on a rookie deal. Even if he’s not necessarily a future franchise quarterback, he makes a pretty solid and cost-efficient backup option.

There’s no other quarterback the Patriots are going to be able to acquire — either via the NFL Draft or otherwise — who is better than Mac Jones right now. The Patriots hold the #14 overall pick, one spot above where they selected Jones in 2021.

Plus, it’s clear that everything failed last year for New England’s offense. Patricia and Judge were disasters and Belichick admitted as much by getting rid of them.

Jones played well as a rookie, finishing second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting (to Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase) and made the Pro Bowl.

He battled injuries and poor play last season, but he’s still just a 24-year-old third-year player and former first-round pick. Now, he gets a new offensive coordinator and one that is highly-respected in the NFL.

Give him another year to see how it goes. Next year, they have to decide whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option.

There’s no reason to rush the timeline.