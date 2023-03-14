Raiders Sign Jakobi Meyers As Josh McDaniels Tries To Recreate Patriots In Las Vegas

Videos by OutKick

The first domino in wide receiver free agency has fallen. The Las Vegas Raiders signed former Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers to a 3-year deal worth $33M with $21M guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport. Meyers reunites with former offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels.

Raiders to sign WR Jakobi Meyers to a 3-year deal worth $33M including $21M guaranteed. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/2C3FS9VdSx — NFL (@NFL) March 14, 2023

Of course, the Raiders’ big splash came yesterday when they inked Jimmy Garoppolo to a deal, likely to be their starting quarterback. Derek Carr, last year’s starter, recently signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Garoppolo played under McDaniels in New England, now the Raiders head coach. McDaniels served as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator during Garoppolo’s tenure so the pair are quite familiar with one another.

Now, McDaniels adds another player with whom he is very familiar: Jakobi Meyers. The Patriots signed Meyers as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and he spent four seasons with the club — three of which McDaniels was offensive coordinator.

Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shake hands as they talk before their game. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It makes sense for McDaniels to try and recreate the New England Patriots — it’s the only place he’s had any success. He won six Super Bowls on the Patriots staff. He started with the team in 2001 and gradually worked his way up the ladder.

In 2010, the Denver Broncos hired him to be their head coach. He lasted less than two seasons, fired after going 11-17 in 28 games.

Following that failed stint, he agreed to become offensive coordinator of the St. Louis Rams. The Rams went 2-14 that season and McDaniels quickly returned to New England.

In 2018, the Colts agreed to hire him as head coach, but he backed out of the deal to remain with the Patriots.

He finally left again prior to last season, becoming the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. He went 6-11 in his first season, bringing his overall head coaching record to 17-28.

So, yeah. Recreating the Patriots in Las Vegas makes a lot of sense for McDaniels.