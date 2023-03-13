Jimmy Garoppolo Reunites With Josh McDaniels In Las Vegas In Questionable Upgrade Over Derek Carr

Videos by OutKick

The free agency quarterback move that is surprising to absolutely no one — no, not Aaron Rodgers sitting in a dark room — is happening with Jimmy Garoppolo headed to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders and Garoppolo are at this hour finalizing a contract that will make him the team’s starting quarterback in 2023 and possibly beyond.

When signed it’ll be a three-year deal worth approximately $67.5 million

The reason it is no surprise is because Garoppolo and Raiders coach Josh McDaniels worked together from 2014-16 when Garoppolo was the backup for the New England Patriots and McDaniels was the offensive coordinator.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Josh McDaniels. (Getty Images)

The Raiders obviously needed a starting quarterback because they released Derek Carr.

The question is whether Garoppolo is an actual upgrade over Carr. He’s definitely cheaper, but better?

Jimmy Garoppolo Will Now Lead Las Vegas Raiders

Garoppolo was good with the 49ers when he was healthy. He took them to the Super Bowl in February of 2020 when he was able to play every game.

But he hasn’t completed a full season since that time because of injuries.

The Raiders needed a veteran quarterback because it is unlikely they can land a quarterback ready to start as a rookie even if they get one with the No. 7 overall selection which they own.

Garoppolo, who helped the 49ers go to one Super Bowl and three NFC championship games, will have the benefit of throwing to Davante Adams, who is perhaps the NFL’s best wide receiver. He also will have tight end Darren Waller as an option.

Garoppolo was in demand this offseason and it was mostly because of his past ties.

The Houston Texans reached out to his camp as did the New York Jets.

Texans GM Nick Caserio was with Garoppolo in New England. And coach DeMeco Ryans was the 49ers defensive coordinator in San Francisco.

Garoppolo was also in San Francisco when Jets coach Robert Saleh was that team’s defensive coordinator.

The Jets, by the way, have got to be getting nervous. Aaron Rodgers has not announced his intentions for 2023. That is potentially problematic for the Jets as quarterback talent comes off the board.

The Jets earlier visited with Carr but set Rodgers as their priority.

