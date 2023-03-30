Former Patriot Asante Samuel Warns Lamar Jackson Not To Go Play For Bill Belichick

Videos by OutKick

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said that rapper Meek Mill told him that Lamar Jackson wants to come to New England. But former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel says Jackson would be wise to avoid playing for Bill Belichick.

Normally in these situations, the tweet goes up, the tweet makes headlines and the tweet gets deleted. It’s practically ingrained as the cycle of a tweet.

But not for Samuel. As of this writing, his tweet remains up. And that tweet reads, “Lamar Jackson, my brother trust me you don’t want to play for [Bill] Belichick.”

Lamar Jackson, my brother trust me you don’t want to play for Belichick — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) March 30, 2023

That’s about as clear as can be!

Samuel played for the Patriots from 2003-07. The team drafted him in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. He played out his rookie contract for the Patriots and then one season on the franchise tag before bolting to Philadelphia in free agency. He also played two seasons in Atlanta before retiring in 2013.

Of course, Samuel’s most-famous moment as a Patriot is not a good one.

Former New England Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel warns Lamar Jackson not to go play for Bill Belichick. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Samuel dropped a would-be interception in Super Bowl XLII. Had he intercepted that Eli Manning pass, New England would have won the Super Bowl.

Instead, on the very next play, Manning hit David Tyree for one of the most-famous plays in NFL history, “The Helmet Catch.” As everyone knows, the Giants went on to win the Super Bowl.

Despite that gaffe, Samuel won two Super Bowls in New England, 2003 and 2005. Still, he apparently harbors some negative feelings towards head coach Bill Belichick.

By all accounts, the New England Patriots are not pursuing Jackson. Perhaps after Samuel’s tweet, Jackson will stop pursuing the Patriots.

But probably not. If they’re willing to meet his contract demands, Jackson is going to New England.

At this point, Jackson can’t really be that picky.

If Asante Samuel were more picky, he’d be a three-time Super Bowl Champion.

(Get it?)