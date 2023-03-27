New Dolphins Safety DeShon Elliott Learns Hard Lesson About Disrespecting Tua Tagovailoa

Videos by OutKick

Joining a new team can be tough. Players have to ingratiate themselves with new teammates, coaches and fans. Though he’s only been a Miami Dolphins safety for 10 days, DeShon Elliott managed to anger everyone already.

Lamar Jackson set the NFL world on fire on Monday morning when he announced on Twitter that he requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens.

Elliott, who previously played for the Ravens, voiced support for his former teammate. And he did so by suggesting Jackson take his talents to South Beach.

#Dolphins Safety DeShon Elliott is recruiting Lamar Jackson to come to Miami.



The Dolphins just picked up Tua's 5th-year option… probably wasn't an ideal tweet by Elliott. pic.twitter.com/zwcXFzDRCD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 27, 2023

The problem is that the Dolphins have a starting quarterback and they just picked up Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option, pretty much tying him to the team through next season. It’s unlikely Miami would pursue Jackson, but not impossible.

Still, as a brand new member of the team, probably not the best move for Elliott. And he learned that the hard way.

Of course he deleted the tweet shortly after, but the Internet doesn’t forget.

Tua Tagovailoa is a very polarizing player. Some fans love him, some fans hate him. Well, no one hates him — he seems like a pretty good dude — but some don’t think he’s good enough or healthy enough to be a starting NFL quarterback for a Super Bowl contender.

Count me more in that latter group.

However, the people that love him really LOVE him. On Twitter, that group is affectionately known as “Tuanon.”

And they let Elliott know that you just cannot slander Tua on the Internet and get away with it.

The Miami Dolphins have no choice but to cut Deshon Elliott.



You simply cannot have a backup safety disrespect your FRANCHISE PLAYER in Tua Tagovailoa.



This shit doesn’t happen to Justin Herbert or Joe Burrow.



What else is at play? — Skizzurp Sizzurp (@FinsOrDie) March 27, 2023

DeShon Elliott first day at training camp https://t.co/nV7bjISF3P pic.twitter.com/BM1spbIHZR — XavienHowardBuner (@XavienBuner) March 27, 2023

Deshon Elliott trying to get into the Miami Dolphins facility tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/gbCxEdMOaQ — 🐆🐧 (@waddlehouse17) March 27, 2023

If you feel like nothing was wrong with that tweet from deshon Elliott you not a real dolphins fan — Dre (@phinsforlife305) March 27, 2023

Alright, who’s going to photoshop Deshon Elliott’s head on the priest and the TuaNon Dolphin mask on the woman?pic.twitter.com/LEVg3AtUvV — Hard Rock Sun (@HardRockSun) March 27, 2023

I was very excited about the DeShon Elliott move but this…. This is unacceptable. https://t.co/jUkJK1B89T — Liam Egan (@liameganl12) March 27, 2023

Oh nooo DeShon Elliott what have you done?! 😂🐬 — Snack Miller 🐬🔥✊🏼 (@Tito7170) March 27, 2023

Yeah, Dolphins Twitter doesn’t mess around. A fact probably known by another Dolphins safety, Jevon Holland.

Man, gonna be tough to come back from this one for DeShon Elliott.

And he’s only been a Dolphin for TEN days!