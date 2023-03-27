New Dolphins Safety DeShon Elliott Learns Hard Lesson About Disrespecting Tua Tagovailoa

Videos by OutKick
Joining a new team can be tough. Players have to ingratiate themselves with new teammates, coaches and fans. Though he’s only been a Miami Dolphins safety for 10 days, DeShon Elliott managed to anger everyone already.
Lamar Jackson set the NFL world on fire on Monday morning when he announced on Twitter that he requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens.
Elliott, who previously played for the Ravens, voiced support for his former teammate. And he did so by suggesting Jackson take his talents to South Beach.
The problem is that the Dolphins have a starting quarterback and they just picked up Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option, pretty much tying him to the team through next season. It’s unlikely Miami would pursue Jackson, but not impossible.
Still, as a brand new member of the team, probably not the best move for Elliott. And he learned that the hard way.
Of course he deleted the tweet shortly after, but the Internet doesn’t forget.
Tua Tagovailoa is a very polarizing player. Some fans love him, some fans hate him. Well, no one hates him — he seems like a pretty good dude — but some don’t think he’s good enough or healthy enough to be a starting NFL quarterback for a Super Bowl contender.
Count me more in that latter group.
However, the people that love him really LOVE him. On Twitter, that group is affectionately known as “Tuanon.”
And they let Elliott know that you just cannot slander Tua on the Internet and get away with it.
Dolphins Twitter loses its mind over DeShon Elliott comment
Yeah, Dolphins Twitter doesn’t mess around. A fact probably known by another Dolphins safety, Jevon Holland.
Man, gonna be tough to come back from this one for DeShon Elliott.
And he’s only been a Dolphin for TEN days!
