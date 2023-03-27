Lamar Jackson Requests Trade From Ravens, Breaks News By Announcing It On Twitter

Videos by OutKick

Lamar Jackson has officially asked the Baltimore Ravens to trade him, according to a source. That source being Lamar Jackson.

Yes, Jackson took to Twitter on Monday morning to let the world know that he is done playing football in Baltimore.

“As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization,” Jackson wrote, in part. “The Ravens has [sic] not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s [sic] has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl.

“You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I.”

in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

Despite the request, Ravens coach John Harbaugh still expects Lamar to suit up for team. He called the trade request “an ongoing process,” a short time ago.

Coach Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson: pic.twitter.com/5db148TdeA — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 27, 2023

Lamar Jackson uses trade request to Ravens as PR play for personal brand, and that’s smart

Among many interesting factors here is the timing. Jackson says he requested the trade on March 2nd. That was over three weeks ago.

But, he chose to make that news public on Monday, March 27th. Why?

Pure speculation, but it seems like a Monday morning — best time to break news — on the week of the NFL meetings would drum up the most interest.

Likely former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson smiles at the media, most of which he knows he can play like a fiddle. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The NFL media is gathered and NFL team officials are speaking publicly this week. OutKick’s Armando Salguero is covering those meetings and will bring the latest, including reaction about Jackson’s announcement.

Not only that, but he announced it right as Harbaugh began his media availability. Coincidence? Certainly not.

How do you get your team to take your trade request seriously? By totally blindsiding your coach while he's meeting with the media



10:45 am ET: John Harbaugh starts talking with media owners' meeting



3 MINUTES LATER: Lamar Jackson lets everyone know that he requested a trade pic.twitter.com/2gOBejz2VA — John Breech (@johnbreech) March 27, 2023

Lamar Jackson does not have an agent, regardless of who claims to be speaking on his behalf. And it’s crystal clear that he doesn’t need someone to play the media game for him.

When it comes to media savviness, Jackson is quite adept. Now that it’s become public information that he wants out of Baltimore, fans of other teams will be clamoring for his services.

I’ve written in the past why I think a long-term deal for Jackson is likely an overall bad business decision. But there’s no question that he makes most NFL teams better next season.

And that’s what fans care about. Next season.

Now, Jackson has put pressure on 31 other teams to make a move.

Say what you want about Lamar Jackson’s limitations on the football field — I certainly have — but the man can straight-up play the personal PR game.