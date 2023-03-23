Apparently There Is A Man Named Ken Francis Negotiating With NFL Teams About Lamar Jackson, Which Isn’t Allowed

Videos by OutKick

Beware of Ken Francis — an apparent scammer contacting NFL teams about Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

OK, there’s obviously more to the story. But what a WILD way to start our Thursday night!

Here’s the memo that was sent out to all 32 teams this afternoon regarding some random dude named Ken Francis cold-calling teams about the star QB.

Here’s the full memo from the NFL Management Council warning teams not to negotiate with a man named Ken Francis about Lamar Jackson.



“Violation of this rule may result in disapproval of any Offer Sheet or resulting. Player Contract entered into by Mr. Jackson and the new Club.” pic.twitter.com/v0ibYCfl2J — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2023

Who is Florida man Ken Francis, Lamar Jackson’s wannabe agent?

What a memo. I’ve seen a lot of things in this league over the years, but this one is certainly … something.

Who the hell is Ken Francis!? We need some answers, STAT. Does he know Lamar Jackson? Are they boys? Is he just a random wannabe agent trying to make a name for himself?

So many questions. The internet, of course, went nuts with the story – rightfully so.

Of course, not to be confused with Ken Adams. pic.twitter.com/QGLHRYFuIo — Jonathan Rizk (@OfficialRizk) March 23, 2023

Ken Francis attempting to contact teams pic.twitter.com/6QYLYhMvBQ — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 23, 2023

Leaked photo of Ken Francis: pic.twitter.com/VnrDJbtqLE — greg (@greg16676935420) March 23, 2023

Hilarious. Ken Adams is an absolutely iconic Friends character, while the Saul Goodman angle was gold, too.

Love the last one the best. What if Lamar Jackson is Ken Francis?

Fickle is Einhorn, Einhorn is Fickle, Einhorn is a man. Oh my God, Einhorn is a man!

This Lamar Jackson saga has been nuts from the beginning, and it ain’t slowing down. The Ravens slapped him with a non-exclusive tender a few weeks ago, meaning he’s free to negotiate with other teams but Baltimore has first dibs to match any offer.

Is Lamar Jackson Ken Francis? (Credit: Getty Images)

And now, weeks later, we have someone named Ken Francis cold-calling clubs trying to get them to speak to Lamar because the well appears to have dried up.

Wild stuff. The NFL offseason is the best.

And it gets better!!

Guess who weighed in on Ken Francis just minutes after the memo went live? One Lamar Jackson.

Stop Lying that man never tried to negotiate for me 🤣🤣 https://t.co/DIMXtxOAnR — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 23, 2023

Of COURSE Ken is a Florida man. Of course he is.

This state is the wild wild west, baby! Can’t make your home fitness invention work? Start calling NFL teams and try to get Lamar Jackson PAID.

Wild move. What a guy.