Patriots Bring In Bill O’Brien As ‘New’ Offensive Coordinator

The New England Patriots will have a new offensive coordinator in 2023, but he’s certainly a familiar face in Foxborough.

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots have agreed to a deal with Bill O’Brien to be the next offensive coordinator in New England. O’Brien was a member of the Pats’ coaching staff from 2007-2011 and had spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach under Nick Saban at Alabama.

O’Brien was the OC for the Patriots in 2011, a year they lost the Super Bowl to the New York Giants.

Bill O’Brien will be looking to get more out of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

New England averaged the second-most yards in the NFL during the 2011 regular season, averaging 428 yards per contest.

Head coach Bill Belichick will hope O’Brien can bring back some of that magic as the Pats’ offense struggled in a lot of areas this past season.

The Patriots were 26th in the league in yards per game, 20th in passing yards per game, and 17th in points per game averaging just 21.4 per outing.

READ: BILL BELICHICK WON’T FULLY COMMIT TO MAC JONES AS PATRIOTS’ STARTER FOR NEXT SEASON

It’s worth remembering that Belichik never named an official offensive coordinator during the 2022 season. It’s clear that his experiment didn’t exactly pan out, and in bringing back O’Brien he’s clearly hoping to get back to the older, more successful days of New England’s past.

While the Patriots are bringing back a familiar face, the next offensive coordinator Alabama elects to hire will be the Crimson Tide’s sixth in eight seasons.