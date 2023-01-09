Bill Belichick Won’t Fully Commit To Mac Jones As Patriots’ Starter For Next Season

Following their loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the New England Patriots have missed the playoffs for just the second time since 2002. Losing five of their last seven games was disappointing for the Pats, to put it lightly. Bill Belichick is already looking for ways to improve in 2023.

That improvement may or may not include Mac Jones as the starting quarterback in New England next season.

Belichick was asked during his Monday press conference if the former Alabama quarterback would return as the Patriots’ starter or if the QB position would be reevaluated in the offseason.

The veteran head coach didn’t exactly share the most glowing endorsement for his young QB.

“I think Mac has the ability to play quarterback in this league,” Belichick said.

“We have to all work together to try to find the best way as a football team – which obviously quarterback’s an important position – to be more productive than we were this year. So that’s incumbent on all of us. We’ll all work together on that, and again, look for better results.”

Could Mac Jones’ job in New England be in jeopardy? (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

This is classic Belichick. He is trying to send a message to Jones and the rest of the organization that nobody’s position is truly safe. However, it would be a complete shock if Mac Jones isn’t New England’s starting quarterback at the start of next year’s regular season.

In the 14 games he played this season, Jones finished statistically worse off than in his rookie year. He threw for 2,997 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Jones showed flashes but not nearly enough. Year three next year could very well be a make-or-break campaign for the 24-year-old.