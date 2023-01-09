Bill Belichick Announces If He’s Staying With The Patriots

Bill Belichick isn’t ready to hang up his whistle just yet.

The Patriots didn’t make the playoffs after an incredibly disappointing 8-9 season, and there’s been a lot of chatter about what the future could hold for the franchise. Well, one thing is now crystal clear. Bill Belichick isn’t going anywhere.

He announced Monday that he’s returning for his 24th season with the franchise. The six-time Super Bowl champion declared the process of building a successful 2023 season “will start today.”

No word from Bill Belichick on whether Matt Patricia and Joe Judge will return in their current roles next season.



"We'll look at everything.



Belichick did say that *he* plans to coach next season.



"The process will start today." — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 9, 2023

He further added, “Nobody’s satisfied with that. That’s not our goal. We need to improve on that. So that’s all of us — accountability everywhere, starting with me, the coaching staff, players, each unit. They are all things that we will address, and that process will start probably later today,” according to ESPN.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick announces he’s returning for next season. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Bill Belichick and the Patriots need to improve.

It hasn’t been a great run for the Patriots ever since Tom Brady packed his bags and left. The team is just 25-25 in the regular season, and New England looks like a totally different brand of football since Brady went to the Bucs.

After winning six rings over the past couple decades, Patriots fans have come to expect a hell of a lot more. Unfortunately for them, Belichick and the team simply haven’t been providing it.

Bill Belichick isn’t retiring. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

No matter what happens, it’s clear Bill Belichick still has some football left in him. That’s good news for the NFL and fans of his. It’s going to be a sad day once he finally hangs up his whistle and calls it quits.