Vegas Content Heater Continues, Famous Hotel Now Features Embarrassing Outside Appearance

Videos by OutKick

The person running the Luxor in Las Vegas might want to reconsider some recent decisions.

As I’ve said many times, I’m a huge fan of Las Vegas. I go at least once a year, and it never fails to be an incredible time.

I'm back from Las Vegas after five days of pure anarchy and chaos:



– Porn star drama

– A pissed off Canadian trashing America

– The coolest bar you've never heard of

– 9/11 remembered and WWII tank talk

– Did I break my ankle?



ENJOY:https://t.co/BtN2sJyi2A — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 12, 2023

Sin City has also been on a hell of a content heater lately. We’ve had a judge get attacked, a man allegedly stole a plane while crushing beers, a Vegas bachelor party Reddit thread descended into anarchy, shocking drink prices were revealed and much more.

The city never disappoints, and we can now add an all-time terrible hotel appearance to the list of insanity going down in Las Vegas.

Luxor exterior looks like a Doritos chip

For some reason, the people in charge of the Luxor – an MGM property – decided to literally make the outside of the massive resort look like a Doritos chip with the company’s name slapped across the side of the building.

Take a look for yourself and let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The outside of the Luxor in Vegas has turned into a Doritos chip 😂



Only in Vegas.



(via @KleverShirtz) pic.twitter.com/VFaXKwmNBS — br_betting (@br_betting) January 4, 2024

The Luxor in Vegas has sold its outside space to make a Doritos chip.



(📸 by @ChloeCondon) pic.twitter.com/hqMpGef953 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 3, 2024

In other Vegas news… the Luxor is officially a giant Dorito. pic.twitter.com/W0LYyTHRIf — Las Vegas Issues (@VegasIssues) January 3, 2024

Again, I love Las Vegas, and I even appreciate the Luxor. It’s a lower-end resort that’s cheap and has some neat features. I went to the Titanic exhibit there, and it’s probably the best $30 I’ve ever spent in Las Vegas.

I also understand Vegas is all about marketing and to some degree, cheap gimmicks, especially at lower-end properties.

However, as a Vegas purist, this is just a bridge too far. Who signed off on this and why? What’s the goal? The obvious answer is someone at Doritos cut MGM an absolutely massive check, but was it worth the money to become this kind of sad joke? Absolutely not.

The Luxor is at the southern part of the strip. It’s not even prime real estate. Slapping the Doritos logo across it is hardly going to motivate people to visit, and it’s tacky as all hell.

For comparison, this is what Luxor looks like without this insane design. Slick, sleek and smooth.

A look at the Luxor (black building on the right) when it doesn’t look like a Doritos chip. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

When I go to Las Vegas, I want a never-ending supply of cold beer, relatively cheap 3:2 blackjack, great food and a fun atmosphere that makes me excited as the casinos take me to the cleaners.

That’s the draw of Las Vegas. That’s the energy and vibe that draws my soul to Sin City. A famous resort looking like a Doritos chip? What does that do for me?

The answer is nothing. Not at all. In fact, I might have to call some people and shut down our upcoming Vegas trip until we can figure out what the hell is going on.

The Luxor is a popular Las Vegas hotel. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

Stop with the cheap drinks and give people what they actually want: chances to make many regrettable decisions. Let me know your thoughts on this travesty at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.