Criminal Attacks Judge During Sentencing, Immediately Gets Pulverized: VIDEO

Convicted criminal Deobra Redden might get locked up for serious time after attacking a judge in Nevada.

Redden, a three-time felon, was being sentenced in Las Vegas by Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus on charges of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm when things took a serious turn for the worse, according to 8NewsNow.

Judge Holthus hinted she intended to hit him with a prison sentence, and that’s when all hell broke loose. Redden rushed the bench, jumped over it and began to attack the judge.

However, he quickly found out attacking a judge in a room full of people is a great way to get fed a massive dose of instant karma. Redden was quickly contained, and judging from the sounds coming from behind the bench, he was getting lit up while resisting.

You can watch the full video below.

(WARNING: Some might find the video disturbing)

District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus was violently attacked by a criminal defendant who leaped over the bench. pic.twitter.com/ZgkrTpvEQY — Our Nevada Judges, Inc. (@OurNevadaJudges) January 3, 2024

Criminal attacks judge in Las Vegas.

Something tells me Mr. Redden is going to be sitting behind bars for a VERY long time. The criminal justice system doesn’t look kindly upon violence, and it definitely doesn’t look kindly on violence committed against cops and servants of the courts.

Attacking a judge is a great way to get locked up for years. Redden’s attorney was hoping for probation and not prison time. The judge indicated he should be behind bars, and he responded by shouting, “Nah, f*ck that, b*tch!” and proceeding to attack the Las Vegas judge.

How much time do we think he’s going to get now? I’m not an expert, but it’s almost certainly going to be years. Many years.

What does it say about people in society that they think attacking a judge is acceptable? Don’t want to be sentenced to prison, then don’t commit serious crimes. It’s pretty simple.

Having said that, I’m shocked by how quickly this all turned around. Redden put on an insane display of athleticism and appeared to be unstoppable. Then, a couple of officers stepped in and handed out a beatdown that was nothing short of shocking.

Las Vegas judge attacked by convicted criminal. (Credit: Getty Images)

He’s since been charged with battery and battery on a protected person, according to the same 8NewsNow report. The Las Vegas judge is expected to be okay and one other person had to be transported for medical care after suffering a gash on his head. Now, Redden will return to court Thursday, and I imagine it won’t go well.