Woman Asks Vegas Reddit For Bachelor Party Surprise Suggestions, Receives Grade-A Responses

One woman is learning the hard way Reddit might not be the best place to receive vanilla advice on Las Vegas.

As OutKick readers are aware, I’m a huge fan of Las Vegas. I go at least once a year, and have been doing so for years. Sin City never disappoints.

It’s a city crafted for people who love gambling, sports and degeneracy. If you come back from Las Vegas well-rested and ready to crush a new week, then you did it all wrong.

Just to satisfy my own curiosity, I’ll often cruise Vegas subreddits. The content is almost always gold. Whether it’s drink suggestions, dive bar tips or anything else you can think of, r/LasVegas and r/Vegas never disappoint.

I stumbled across a true doozy today. A woman wanted to know what advice people had to surprise her man on his bachelor party.

Las Vegas Reddit thread about bachelor party advice descends into chaos.

Now, what’s something that might get the boys going on a bachelor party? Some iced down beers? A trip to a club (I hate clubs for the record)? Strip club? El Cortez for some true debauchery?

This unnamed woman wanted advice for a bachelor party surprise and wrote, “Anything I can gift him as a surprise? Was thinking about having pizza delivered to him or seeing how much a Mirage upgrade is. Thanks in advance for ideas! He’s not a drinker or partier but he does appreciate a good pizza!”

First off, why is he in Vegas if he hates drinking and partying? This is Sin City. I know people who crack open $1 beers at Stage Door before the sun is up – that person is me. I did that.

If you hate booze and parties, then you’re in the wrong city. Having said that, the responses didn’t disappoint to in reaction to her borderline insane question.

Below are some of the best responses. Check them out and hit me with your Vegas thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

No pizza. He’ll think the driver is a stripper.

The driver is a stripper. You think Tony affords his car payments on a pizza delivery job? Bad enough he’s 40, and still living with his mom.

Stripper gram

Stripper Gram = Grandma Dolores as a stripper. I’m not kink shaming, but…

Hookers

Sorry but why would someone not interested in Partying or Drinking go to Vegas for their Bachelor party? (My exact question!)

ENTERTAINMENT capital of the world. What’s hard to get?

You should send donuts too

Second this. My husband and his friends called me at 6am, drunk, begging me to bring them donuts to the hotel.

Condoms. He needs to be safe out there

Leave him alone, let the boys have fun. (Might be the best advice)

Pizza delivered. By a HOT STRIPPER!

Hookers and blow.

IV hangover recovery treatment

As usual, Reddit didn’t disappoint. If you hop on a Vegas subreddit asking for bachelor party surprise suggestions and float pizza as the best option, then it might be time to log off.

Nobody in Las Vegas wants surprise pizza during a bachelor party. People might want pizza, but surprise pizza? What’s the good in that?

Here’s some more free advice for this unfortunate woman, dudes want to be left alone when they’re out with the boys in Las Vegas.

My girlfriend is a saint, and she’s still lucky to get a few text messages a day while we’re riding the wave that is Sin City. Operational Security from the moment we board the plane puts Delta Force to shame.

Send a pizza? My girlfriend and the significant others of everyone else couldn’t find us at any given time if their lives depended on it. Now, for the record, I’m not a big fan of strip clubs or drugs as Reddit is obsessed with, but you’ll never find me saying no to a cold beer, a nice rum drink or margarita while in Vegas. Now, if a woman wants to surprise the guys with a cart of tequila, then we’d have a plan.

A couple rum drinks at Frankie’s Tiki Room. (Credit: David Hookstead)

Pizza? Save that vanilla stuff for a trip to Chicago. As pretty much everyone pointed out on the thread, it’s the wrong vibe for Las Vegas. Give me your Vegas thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com!