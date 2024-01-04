Is Grabbing Some Beers And Stealing A Plane Wrong? One Vegas Man Allegedly Finds Out

Videos by OutKick

A man in Las Vegas allegedly decided to pull off the internet’s new favorite heist with some Modelo and an airplane.

Heist stories aren’t new in Las Vegas. Whether it’s a fictional story like “Ocean’s 11” or a very real story like scamming Circa out of $1 million, crime and Vegas go hand-in-hand. It’s nothing new at all.

However, the latest heist is straight out of a comedy movie. Suspect Damian Zukaitis is accused of stealing a plane from the North Las Vegas airport and landing it in the desert, according to Fox5. He also didn’t just allegedly steal the 2020 Kitfox fixed-wing single-engine type aircraft. He allegedly made sure he had plenty of hydration options.

Police found marijuana and beer in the cockpit upon recovering the plane, according to the same report. Photos from the scene show at least one regular Modelo, a Modelo chelada and a coke can among other items recovered.

Man accused of stealing a plane and having some Modelos on him in Las Vegas. (Photo Illustration by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Man accused of stealing plane in Las Vegas.

It’s unclear whether or not any beers were consumed during flight, but the funniest part of the alleged heist might not even be the beer situation. The plane’s owner found a binder opened to the exact page with landing information.

The suspect was allegedly learning on the fly how to land a plane. Good thing roughly half of men in America believe they can land a plane with zero training.

I must also admit I’ve been hearing the clip below on repeat in my head since finding out about this legendary heist. Is it wrong to steal a plane with a bag of beer? Just plead ignorance. It’s the best defense.

Does the government look kindly on stealing a plane? Not at all, but I don’t exactly think we’re dealing with a criminal mastermind here. The man allegedly loaded up on a beer and sprung himself a plane. Criminal? Almost certainly. Entertaining as all hell? Without a doubt. Plus, Modelo is a veteran move. If you’re going to do a crime that comes with serious time, you might as well enjoy a few crispy Modelos along the way. An ice cold Modelo is unbeatable. Best of luck to the suspect going forward. He’s almost certainly in massive trouble, but at least he’s gained legendary status on the internet. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.