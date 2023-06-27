Man Allegedly Steals More Than $1 Million From Vegas Casino With Shockingly Simple Fire Extinguisher Scam

Videos by OutKick

Erik Gutierrez is in some hot water with the law in Las Vegas after allegedly stealing more than $1 million from Circa Resort & Casino.

Gutierrez, who is only 23, has been charged with theft of more than $100,000 after allegedly pulling off an all-time great scam at Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, according to 8NewsNow.com.

Circa allegedly robbed of more than $1 million. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Circa Resort & Casino)

The man is accused of contacting Circa’s casino cage claiming to be the owner of the property and said he needed $320,000 for an emergency payment to the fire department in order to check fire extinguishers and other gear.

Ultimately, a cage supervisor ended up allegedly handing over $1.17 million during off-site exchanges believing they were giving it to Circa’s owner.

Las Vegas authorities eventually caught up with Erik Gutierrez.

Police arrested Gutierrez Sunday, and recovered $850,000. However, police do not know where another $314,000 of Circa’s money went.

The casino’s CEO Derek Stevens told the outlet, “Although I love a good PR story, this isn’t one of them. Circa Resort & Casino is cooperating with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in this investigation. We greatly appreciate their efforts to date and cannot comment further due to an ongoing investigation.”

Circa in Las Vegas allegedly scammed out of more than $1 million. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Circa Resort & Casino)

How did anyone at Circa fall for this?

Obviously, this is a massive mistake that cost Circa a staggering amount of money. I’m sure the unnamed employee feels terrible, and might not even have a job anymore.

However, the biggest question is how the hell did anyone fall for this? Gutierrez is accused of calling the casino’s cage posing as the owner and demanding more than $1 million so the fire department could check fire extinguishers and other gear.

Circa employee allegedly falls for scam involving man posing as owner. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Circa Resort & Casino)

Anyone with a functioning brain should immediately have sirens and alarms going off. Do we really think the owner of a massive casino is busy making phone calls about the status of fire extinguishers? Even more critical, who the hell thinks it costs more than $1 million to check if fire extinguishers work?

If anyone at OutKick calls me demanding $1 million, I’m going to have some serious questions. I’m not about to bag it and hand it over. Sorry, that’s simply reality.

Police arrest man allegedly behind massive casino scam. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Circa Resort & Casino)

Best of luck to whoever this employee was who fell for this. It sounds like they’re going to need it.