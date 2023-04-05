LSU Star Angel Reese Threatens White House Boycott: ‘We’ll Go To The Obama’s’

Videos by OutKick

LSU star Angel Reese has threatened to not show up to the White House after Jill Biden floated also inviting Iowa.

The Tigers and Reese smacked around Iowa in the women’s title game Sunday, and it was by far and away the most-hyped championship game in women’s basketball history.

Reese taunting Caitlin Clark is still in the news days later. However, that’s not the only controversial headline that came from the game.

First Lady Jill Biden suggested Iowa might also get an invite to the White House after the 102-85 blowout loss. Clark rejected the idea and Jill Biden’s spokeswoman Vanessa Valdivia clarified Tuesday only LSU would get an invite.

Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House. — Vanessa Valdivia (@vvaldivia46) April 4, 2023

Angel Reese and LSU might not show up.

Well, it might not matter whether or not the Bidens invite LSU because it sounds like Angel Reese might just not show up after Jill Biden’s suggestion.

“I’m not gonna lie to you, I don’t accept the apology because of, you said what you said. … I said what I said. And like, you can’t go back on certain things that you say. I mean, you like felt like they should’ve came because of sportsmanship, right? They can have that spotlight. We’ll go to the Obamas, we’ll see Michelle, we’ll see Barack,” the LSU star claimed on the “Paper Route” podcast, according to Bleacher Report.

The LSU star was asked point blank if she’ll be going to the White House and responded, “We’re gonna see. I don’t know.”

Reese previously mocked the idea Iowa should be invited to the White House.

Is this all a bit too much drama?

Are these comments from Angel Reese really necessary? Does anyone think Jill Biden’s suggestion to invite Iowa was malicious?

Of course not. She probably just doesn’t know a ton about sports. It was a very stupid idea to suggest Iowa should also visit, but Angel Reese threatening to boycott is also stupid.

This is almost as dumb as Shannon Sharpe suggesting black people might not vote for Joe Biden because of his wife’s suggestion. People are acting like Jill Biden tweeted out the nuclear codes. Folks, she made a very dumb suggestion about women’s basketball while trying to honor Iowa. Everyone, Angel Reese included, needs to relax.

Angel Reese suggests she might not visit the White House. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Having said that, all this attention and drama is the greatest thing to ever happen to women’s basketball. The sports media has been talking about the women’s NCAA Tournament FOR DAYS after the event ended.

That’s all because of the drama between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese and Jill Biden’s suggestion. Say whatever you want about the situation, but the people running women’s college basketball should be milking this for all its worth.

Angel Reese threatens to boycott White House visit. Jill Biden floated also inviting Iowa. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The title game received record ratings and is dominating the news cycle. No matter how this all shakes out, it’s definitely a win for the women’s game.