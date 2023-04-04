Shannon Sharpe Thinks Jill Biden Inviting Iowa Team To White House Could Cost Joe Biden 2024 Election

Videos by OutKick

Shannon Sharpe warns that First Lady Jill Biden wanting to invite both the LSU and Iowa women’s teams to the White House could cost her husband the 2024 election.

He says “Doctor” Jill is playing with fire by hoping the losing, predominantly white Iowa team joins the winning, predominantly black LSU team in visiting her and Joe.

Sharpe predicts such strategy will turn black voters against Biden, to a degree great enough to cost him his re-election bid.

“Did you forget who helped put your husband in the White House? You gonna find out a very serious, hard lesson in ’24,” Sharpe proclaims.

“[Joe] will be like a Kentucky or Duke freshman. You’ll be one-and-done.”

Shannon Sharpe goes off on Jill Biden for wanting to invite Iowa and LSU to the White House pic.twitter.com/Z6BvZmmc1P — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 4, 2023

For the sake of the country, we hope Sharpe is correct.

Biden is the worst president in modern U.S. history. Senility is a trait far from advantageous in a leadership role.

And Biden’s cognitive limitations as well as rampant inflation, chaos at the border, spending of taxpayer dollars, and a wacky cabinet are reasons to believe voters will ensure he’s one-and-done.

However, Jill inviting the losing women’s basketball team to the White House is not one of those reasons.

The truth is, few Americans care about how many teams she invites.

The outrage is good fodder for social and sports media — given the race element. But the matter is just that: a talking point for the perpetually outraged.

Not a single battleground state will shift its vote on the basis of Jill’s hopes to celebrate two women’s teams.

Plus, far more offensive to a demographic was Jill Biden comparing the always critical Latino voters to breakfast tacos.

"Doctor" Jill Biden comparing the Latino community to tacos seems more offensive than inviting a predominantly white college team to the White House. pic.twitter.com/IQSuU4OlOs — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) April 4, 2023

In fact, Sharpe suggesting black Americans could vote otherwise in response ought to be insulting to the community.

He thinks the votes of black Americans are flimsy enough to be won or lost based on a matter as benign as an invitation to the White House.

His expectations for said voters are insultingly low.

Come on, man.