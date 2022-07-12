Dr. Jill Biden Delivers Awkward Gaffe Comparing Hispanic Community To Breakfast Tacos

President Joe Biden’s disconnect with the American people may only be rivaled by Dr. Jill Biden’s disconnect with the Hispanic community.

Even after botching a Si Se Puede (“Yes We Can”) attempt in April 2021 at a California farmerworkers event and nearly tying her tongue in a knot on Monday after trying to pronounce bodega (boh-day-gaw), Dr. Jill chose to spice things up during a speech delivered before a predominantly Latino crowd by equating the “uniqueness” of the people of San Antonio to breakfast tacos.

😂😂 RT @BonillaJL: What better way to wrap #CesarChavezDay than with Co-President Dr. Jill Biden butchering “Sí Se Puede” while standing in front of Chávez’ black eagle pic.twitter.com/ScgXULDTzi — Adrian G. Castro (@castrini760) April 1, 2021

(No mames, Jill.)

The First Lady made the awkward comparison seconds after the boh-gei-daw gaffe during a very curated speech at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference in Texas Monday morning.

She said, “the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength.”

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) responded to the tasteless comparison, releasing a statement on behalf of Hispanics that either don’t identify with the most important meal of the day or see past Dr. Jill’s poor pandering.

“NAHJ encourages Dr. Biden and her speech writing team to take the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities,” the statement read. “We are not tacos,”

Once again, Dr. Jill Biden butchers the Spanish language in furtherance of pandering to a client constituency (the org FKA National Council of La Raza). I hereby bless your timelines with Dr. Jill's rendering of "bodega". pic.twitter.com/Z4FSXtlUMe — Jorge Bonilla, Bowgedah Bro (@BonillaJL) July 11, 2022

Rather the uniting the nation over a universal hatred for the term Latinx, the Biden administration continues to peddle empty virtue-signaling and recycling catchphrases to keep a base of traditionally Democratic voters from sliding out of love with the political party.

As recently as June, President Biden’s approval ratings among Hispanics have tracked in the low 20s — young Hispanic adults gave Biden a 22 percent approval rating.

¡Buena Suerte!