LSU Gymast Olivia Dunne Pops Up At College World Series, Draws Crowds Of Fans

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne effortlessly stole the show while cheering on her LSU Tigers in Omaha, Nebraska, Monday night.

The 20-year-told LSU gymnast and social media icon was in attendance for LSU’s College World Series matchup against Wake Forest.

LSU lost to No. 1 Wake Forest in the double-elimination series, 3-2, but the queen of content proved to be arguably the biggest attraction in Omaha.

Olivia Dunne returned to the States in time to cheer on her Tigers after a recent bikini-fueled trip to Capri. She cheered on LSU before the game at Charles Schwab Field with a post that read, “Let’s geaux tigahs.”

@livvydunne / Instagram

From hordes of boys and men flooding her seating section to one peeping old guy asking for an autograph, the sights were set on Livvy as the queen of NIL and newly named Sports Illustrated swimsuit model builds on her hot streak with an empathic presence.

Easy to tell what section Livvy Dunne is in 😂



The LSU gymnast & social media phenom posted that she’s in attendance cheering on @LSUbaseball tonight. pic.twitter.com/K6h2OXXeoQ — Ana Bellinghausen (@AnaBellMedia) June 19, 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 18: Olivia Dunne attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Olivia Dunne of LSU stretches before a meet against Auburn. (Photo by Stew Milne/Getty Images)

Livvy’s followers keep growing and the Tigers gymnast keeps handling the attention like a champ.

Let the NIL figures and growing presence in the modeling world show that Dunne remains the content champ despite the oft comments decrying her online presence.

Now here’s your daily dose of Olivia Dunne:

Olivia Dunne and Olivia Ponton attend the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)