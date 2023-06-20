Is There Enough Jell-O In All Of Omaha For LSU Fans After Stomach-Turning Loss To Wake Forest?

updated

There is no joy in Jell-O-Ville tonight.

Mighty Jell-O shot-guzzling LSU has struck out!

LSU fans celebrate BEFORE their game against Wake Forest on Monday night that they lost, 3-2, at the College World Series.

We’re talking about the fan base, which set the record for Jell-O shots at Rocco’s Pizza in Omaha, Nebraska, Monday afternoon at 21,435 and counting at the College World Series. That flooded the record of 18,777 by national champion Ole Miss last year.

LSU’s players have not participated in the Jell-O Shot Challenge, as far as we know, but the Tigers struck out later Monday night. They fell to No. 1 Wake Forest, 3-2, at Charles Schwab Field in the CWS across the street from Rocco’s.

The Tigers blew a chance to break a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning after Tre Morgan led off with a double. He reached third on an error. Morgan was called out at home. But replays showed he may have slid under the tag of catcher Bennett Lee and got his hand on the plate for a 3-2 lead after Cade Beloso’s grounder to third. The call was confirmed, though, and Morgan was out on the throw by third baseman Brock Wilken to Lee, who made a great catch and tag.

No. 1 Wake Forest celebrates during its 3-2 win over No. 5 seed LSU at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, on Monday night. (Getty Images).

Gavin Dugas then ended the inning when he grounded out to third. After Danny Corona doubled in the bottom of the eighth with one out off Thatcher Hurd (6-3), Lee singled him in for the go-ahead run and a 3-2 lead.

LSU went out quietly in the top of the ninth in order with two strikeouts. And many of their fans likely headed back to Rocco’s to drown their sorrows with shots – if Rocco’s didn’t already run out of Jell-O.

LSU Fans May Need More Jell-O

“It would be very easy to crawl into the hole with disappointment,” Johnson said. And he sounds like he knows his fan base – at least some of it.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest fans could begin to gain on LSU’s fans in the Jell-Shot standings after passing them in the CWS standings. Wake was at 5,519 shots taken at one point Monday, and LSU may be leaving soon.

The Tigers (49-16) play Tennessee (44-21) in an elimination game at 7 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN. Tennessee came back from a 4-0 deficit to No. 8 seed Stanford to win 6-4 in the early game Monday. TCU (43-23) will play Oral Roberts (52-13) in another elimination game at 2 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.

Wake Forest (54-40) is 2-0 in the World Series and will play Wednesday at 7 p.m. against the LSU-Tennessee winner. That is thanks to catcher Bennett Lee, who didn’t miss the tag and got the game-winning hit.

“Brock did a great job staying with that ball,” Lee said of third baseman Brock Wilken’s fielding of Beloso’s grounder and throw to the plate after he double clutched. “It was like a cue ball spinner, and he did a great job even to make a play at home. And then I’ve done a ton of training on pick-offs, and it just took over.”

LSU coach Jay Johnson said his team still has a shot.

“Let’s stick to what we do, and if we do that, we’ll be in a good spot,” he said.

And that would mean more shots for LSU’s fans. Either way, bottoms up!

