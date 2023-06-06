Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne casually reminded everyone she’s absurdly flexible.

The LSU star has been blowing up on the internet over the past few years, and her profile has never been bigger than it is right now.

She appeared in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, is a star on Instagram, and prints cash thanks to her NIL deals.

Olivia Dunne has become more famous for her online activities and marketing skills than for what she does in gymnastics.

It might be easy to forget that’s actually how she got her start. Well, it is, and from time to time, she reminds the world she’s an elite gymnast as well as a content star.

Olivia Dunne is a massive star online. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Olivia Dunne does the splits in viral video.

Dunne dropped a viral video of herself on TikTok doing the splits with such ease that it’s a bit mind-boggling.

Not only did she did the splits with complete and total ease, I’m very confident what she did would put the average American in the hospital with multiple torn muscles.

At the very least, I can say with supreme confidence such a move would hospitalize me. I would tear muscles I didn’t even know I had. Yet, she had no problem at all.

Dunne continues to impress.

Again, I truly believe the average person would be in an ambulance if they attempted to do the splits like that. How many different muscles would get obliterated?

All of them below the waist? Perhaps there are a lot of people reading this who could do the splits with zero effort. Perhaps there are many.

Hand up. I am not one of them. If I attempted to do the splits, I’d be be begging the doctor for pain relief like it was oxygen I needed to breathe to stay alive. Yet, Olivia Dunne does it like it’s nothing at all.

I suppose that’s the difference between a standout gymnast and your average bro on the internet.

Overall, Dunne’s profile continues to shoot to the moon. Just a couple years ago, nobody really knew who she was. Now, she has more than 11 million followers between TikTok and Instagram, and is the most famous female college athlete in America.

Hell, she might be the most famous college athlete in America overall, but that’s a debate for another time.

Olivia Dunne has millions of followers online. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

All we know for sure is Olivia Dunne’s content train keeps on chugging along.