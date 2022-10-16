LSU Band Ruins Tom Petty Day In Florida, Gators QB Anthony Richardson Promptly Responds

The LSU band tried to ruin Florida’s Tom Petty Day, and Gators QB Anthony Richardson promptly responded by gashing the Tigers for an 81-yard touchdown to open the fourth quarter.
Trailing 42-21 at the end of three, the 90,000-plus fans in Gainesville spent the break the only way Gators fan know how – rocking out to Tom Petty’s ‘Won’t Back Down.’
It’s one of the best traditions in college football, looks and sounds amazing, and was especially important Saturday as the team was honoring Petty, who died in 2017.
Right on cue, the LSU band attempted to play during the song.
Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson torches LSU defense
Fans were PISSED, and, evidently, so was Richardson.
Florida’s sophomore QB responded by opening the fourth quarter with a big-boy touchdown run that included roughly a billion broken tackles and got Florida right back in the game.
The Gators scored again on the following possession to make it a one-score game.
It’s been a rocky season for the Gators and first-year coach Billy Napier.
They opened the year with a huge win against No. 7 Utah, only to lose the following week to Kentucky and then to Tennessee a few weeks later.
While Richardson has certainly been a mixed bag, the talent is undeniable. Despite ultimately losing, 45-35, the Florida QB certainly endeared himself to the UF faithful.