Coming into the season, there was a lot of hype about Anthony Richardson. The redshirt sophomore took sole possession of the starting quarterback job at Florida, put on a lot of weight during the offseason and entered a new system under first-year head coach Billy Napier.

In addition, Richardson was hyping himself up during the media carwash and sounded like a create-a-player from a video game.

Florida QB Anthony Richardson just told us he's 240lbs, runs in the 4.4's & has thrown a football 75 yards😮 pic.twitter.com/tkQ5KOXqyb — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) July 20, 2022

At 6-foot-4, 240(ish) pounds, the Gainesville-native is ridiculously athletic.

Anthony Richardson’s athleticism was on full display in a Week 1 win over Utah as he ran for 106 yards and a touchdown, but Week 2 and 3 did not go as well. He threw for less than 300 yards in both games with four combined interceptions and received a lot of criticism for his struggles.

Through the first three games of the year, Richardson had not thrown a touchdown. That changed on Saturday and his first passing touchdown of the season couldn’t have been more chaotic.

During the second quarter against Tennessee, Richardson faked the handoff on the play-action and looked to pass. After narrowly avoiding the rush by dancing around in the pocket, he looked to his right and under-threw tight end Keon Zipperer.

For a moment, it looked like a chunk gain. But then, somehow, Zipperer continued to shake would-be tacklers and ran through a few Volunteers en route to six.

With the score, Richardson recorded his first touchdown through the air in 20222. However, he wasn’t particularly responsible for the points. Zipperer did all of the heavy lifting and pulled some voodoo to find the end zone.

But hey, Anthony Richardson is on the board. The proverbial passing touchdown monkey is off of his back and he can finally say that he threw for six! It only took a month…