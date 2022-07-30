College football starts in 28 days, and OutKick has the perfect way for all of you to prepare.
During the Florida/Alabama game back in 2021, a packed Ben Hill Griffin Stadium sang the classic Tom Petty hit “I Won’t Back Down,” and it meant a lot more than a traditional song on that day.
After a year without packed sporting events because of COVID, there wasn’t a silent voice in the stadium as college football fans, once again, made it clear we weren’t going to live in fear.
Fire up the video below and enjoy!
If that video doesn’t put a few tears in your eyes, I’m not sure you’re a real college football fan.
It gives me chills every single time I watch it, and I could watch a dozen more times today without it getting old.
Florida fans love Tom Petty and “I Won’t Back Down” due to the legendary musician’s connection and ties to the school.
Florida fans singing his music is one of the best traditions in all of college football, but as I said, it meant a hell of a lot more in 2021.
Thanks to COVID insanity, stadiums were packed in 2020. They either sat empty or with restricted capacity thanks to restrictions that didn’t seem too well thought out.
A packed Ben Hill Griffin Stadium was one of the surest signs we’d had in 2021 that the fight to save college football was over, and the good guys won in absolutely blowout fashion.
So, go crack a beer and keep counting down the days until the start of the season! We’re going to be in for a very fun time!
One CommentLeave a Reply
First, you need to remember what site you’re on. Everyone knows this already. And this “tradition” as you call it, started after he died. And as I recall, that wasn’t 50 years ago or even 10 years ago. Their tradition is to sing “ We Are the Boys from Old Florida”. Look it up.
You’d be better served explaining Big10/12 traditions, though most people don’t really care.
And let me know if you want me to explain the Mr Two Bits to you. And I’m a UGA fan.