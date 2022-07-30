College football starts in 28 days, and OutKick has the perfect way for all of you to prepare.

During the Florida/Alabama game back in 2021, a packed Ben Hill Griffin Stadium sang the classic Tom Petty hit “I Won’t Back Down,” and it meant a lot more than a traditional song on that day.

Florida fans sang “I Won’t Back Down” with gusto against Alabama in 2021. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

After a year without packed sporting events because of COVID, there wasn’t a silent voice in the stadium as college football fans, once again, made it clear we weren’t going to live in fear.

Fire up the video below and enjoy!

Nearly 100,000 Florida football fans sing "I Won't Back Down".

Florida refuses to live in fear.

I join them in solidarity. #IWontBackDown pic.twitter.com/eHPYVjwRWD — James Melville 🚜 (@JamesMelville) September 21, 2021

If that video doesn’t put a few tears in your eyes, I’m not sure you’re a real college football fan.

It gives me chills every single time I watch it, and I could watch a dozen more times today without it getting old.

Florida fans love Tom Petty and “I Won’t Back Down” due to the legendary musician’s connection and ties to the school.

Florida fans singing his music is one of the best traditions in all of college football, but as I said, it meant a hell of a lot more in 2021.

Thanks to COVID insanity, stadiums were packed in 2020. They either sat empty or with restricted capacity thanks to restrictions that didn’t seem too well thought out.

A packed Ben Hill Griffin Stadium was one of the surest signs we’d had in 2021 that the fight to save college football was over, and the good guys won in absolutely blowout fashion.

Florida fans love singing Tom Petty. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

So, go crack a beer and keep counting down the days until the start of the season! We’re going to be in for a very fun time!