Los Angeles Creates ‘Retail Task Force’ To Stop Theft, Here’s Why It Won’t Work

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and law enforcement have created a “retail task force” to help combat the growing retail crime that continues to spiral out of control.

Good luck.

On Thursday, the mayor condemned the deterioration of Los Angeles as crime runs rampant. In just this past week alone, multiple videos have gone viral of blatant retail mobs looting and vandalizing stores in broad daylight. In one instance, more than 30 people ransacked a Gucci store and stole over $100,000 of goods while employees were instructed not to intervene and customers stood by and recorded it on their cell phones.

This is from "latakeover_" on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/ohLg3GAzdW — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) August 11, 2023

Never one to be upstaged, another group of criminals decided to steal $300,000 from a Saint Laurent store in the middle of the day. Look at this video. This is what you get when you vote in elected officials that care more about pandering than enforcing the law.

LOS ANGELES IS SEEING A MAJOR RISE IN CRIME

It’s been going on for the past two years but now suddenly the mayor and local leaders want to do something about it. Gotta love the bureaucracy! I could walk across the country faster than elected officials can get anything significant accomplished. Meanwhile, local businesses continue to not only fight for their stores’ lives, but also their own safety as many are becoming more concerned as criminals ramp up their tactics.

Mayor Bass and the incompetent local leaders of Los Angeles can create all the damn task forces they want – but it won’t matter, it won’t do any good.

Why?

IF YOU DON’T PROSECUTE CRIMINALS, CRIME WILL CONTINUE

District Attorney George Gascon refuses to prosecute people that break the law. Last year, Gascon reinstated a “zero-cash bail policy” that makes non-violent offenders not even have to pay bail for their crimes in order to be released. Essentially, it costs more for the LAPD police to waste gas and arrest someone, drive them to the precinct, only to then have them released and not pay anything.

When you do not punish lawbreakers and when you do not give them any deterrent from committing crimes, they are only going to continue to do more. It’s a novel concept, I know. Shocking that the DA and rogue prosecutors and judges don’t understand that. It’s almost like they want their city to continue to fall to the depths of a San Francisco or Chicago.

RESIDENTS ARE BECOMING FRUSTRATED

The task force announced that anyone who gets arrested for retail theft will now be held in jail. Yeah, I’ll believe it when I see it.

Are they really going to arrest 30 people all at once – some who are presumably teenagers and throw them all in jail? We all know the answer to that. They’d rather inconvenience you, the law abiding hard-working person, than do anything that may appear too harsh or controversial in the eyes of activist groups. Especially when many of those groups are financially supporting and voting for the very same leaders that are in charge of calling the shots.

“No Angeleno should feel like it is not safe to go shopping in Los Angeles. No entrepreneur should feel like it’s not safe to open a business in Los Angeles,” Mayor Bass continued during her press conference.

Unfortunately, that is the new reality of Los Angeles. We’ll see if the mayor actually means what she says, or if she has the power to even make the DA do what he was elected to do.