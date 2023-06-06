Videos by OutKick

LIV Golf and the PGA Tour announcing its merger on Tuesday morning was a shock to literally everybody except for those who made the deal. Golfers, officials, figureheads, fans and everybody in between were left dumbfounded by the agreement.

Former President Donald Trump called it almost one year ago to the date, but even he couldn’t have foreseen it coming out of nowhere like it did. The merger was mind-blowing, especially considering the amount of hate between the two sides. Though Rory McIlroy has been quiet of late …

Brandel Chamblee, who was as anti-LIV as they come, called it “one of the saddest days in the history of professional golf.” The 9/11 Families United organization is furious with PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan over the decision.

A lot of questions remain as to how things are going to proceed. How is the PGA Tour going to handle the integration of LIV Golf? How big of a role with the Saudi financial backers have in the Tour? Will there be angst and resentment among the PGA Tour golfers who didn’t take the big check from LIV? Is there going to be some sort of uprising? The list goes on…

There are going to be mixed emotions about the merger and there will be some contention. There will also be people who change their stance in an instance.

Jack Nicklaus is singing a different tune about LIV Golf.

Jack Nicklaus, the greatest golfer of all-time, spoke about LIV Golf and the PGA Tour exactly one week prior to the merger. He admitted that LIV made the PGA Tour better, but said that he did not consider LIV golfers to be “part of the game anymore.”

I don’t really consider those guys part of the game anymore; and I don’t mean that in a nasty way … or really mean it that way. To me, this is a PGA Tour event and we’ve got the best field we can possibly have on the PGA Tour. Those who are eligible to be here. The other guys made a choice to go where they went. We don’t really talk about it. — Jack Nicklaus at the Memorial Tournament

Nicklaus went on to say that LIV golfers should not be allowed to play on the PGA Tour or come back. He did not have any beef with the guys who left, and said that it’s “not an issue” when he sees some of the LIV golfers at his club in Florida. They simply made their decision and that was that.

Now, exactly seven days later, Nicklaus is saying something just a little bit different. His comments are not unfair at all, but they are slightly different from what he said last week.

The last three years have been difficult for the game and the players. I spoke with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan this morning. He seemed pleased with the arrangement that will once again bring together the best players in the world. I agree that this is good for the game of golf. I also appreciate the commissioner’s comments about continuing the tradition of the Tour and the mission to support important charitable causes. I am certainly interested in seeing the details. Jay indicated that this all will happen in 2024, so very soon the proof will be in the pudding. Whatever is best for the game of golf enjoys my full support. — Jack Nicklaus, via the Palm Beach Post

Nicklaus’ stance is not unreasonable. It’s fairly neutral. There is excitement to have guys like Brooks Koepka and Cam Smith back on the PGA Tour. Totally fair.

But just one week ago, he said that LIV golfers weren’t “part of the game” and said that LIV leaving made the PGA Tour better. Those statements don’t quite add up.