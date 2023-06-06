Brandel Chamblee On PGA Tour-LIV Golf Merger: ‘One Of Saddest Days In History of Professional Golf’

Arguably the biggest critic of LIV Golf is Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee. He has consistently and defiantly backed the PGA Tour and concurrently criticized LIV and the Saudis at every turn.

Because of that, LIV Golf defector Brooks Koepka took to Twitter to ask an important question: how is Chamblee doing following news that the two tours are merging?

Additionally, golf’s top influencer Paige Spirinac got in on the Chamblee discussion on Tuesday.

She also focused on Phil Mickelson, who has had some very public spats with Chamblee pertaining to LIV Golf.

Others got in on the Chamblee train, as well.

Brandel Chamblee weighs-in on the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger

Well, Chamblee broke his silence on Tuesday afternoon. He appeared on Golf Channel and gave his thoughts, in detail, on the merger.

Predictably, he’s not happy.

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee calls PGA Tour-LIV Golfer merger "one of the saddest days in the history of professional golf."
“I was hugely disappointed [about the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger],” Chamblee said. “This is one of the saddest days in the history of professional golf. I do believe that the governing bodies … sacrificed their principles for profit.”

He also wondered aloud about the future of the game of golf.

PIF is the Public Investment Fund that is the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. They have a massive amount of money, obviously, so that is a fair question.

OutKick’s Mark Harris broke down some of the other questions that most people have following Tuesday’s shocking news:

Making Sense Of The Merger: The PGA-LIV Winners, How Media Will Spin It, Why It’s A Win For Golf, More

Finally, Chamblee addressed his public feud with Phil Mickelson.

“For all the beefs I’ve had with Phil Mickelson — on Twitter and elsewhere — the game of golf does miss Phil,” Chamblee said.

He later mentioned another one of his adversaries, Brooks Koepka, and wondered how he and others can get back onto the PGA Tour.

“The game does miss Phil, it does miss Brooks Koepka, it does miss Dustin Johnson. How will they be able to seamlessly come back into the game?”

Clearly, this story is just getting started, so stay tuned.

