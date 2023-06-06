Brandel Chamblee On PGA Tour-LIV Golf Merger: ‘One Of Saddest Days In History of Professional Golf’

Videos by OutKick

Arguably the biggest critic of LIV Golf is Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee. He has consistently and defiantly backed the PGA Tour and concurrently criticized LIV and the Saudis at every turn.

Because of that, LIV Golf defector Brooks Koepka took to Twitter to ask an important question: how is Chamblee doing following news that the two tours are merging?

Welfare Check on Chamblee — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) June 6, 2023

Additionally, golf’s top influencer Paige Spirinac got in on the Chamblee discussion on Tuesday.

I just want to see Brandel’s reaction lol — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 6, 2023

She also focused on Phil Mickelson, who has had some very public spats with Chamblee pertaining to LIV Golf.

Phil knowing Brandel is about to have the worst day ever with the news of the tour merging with LIV pic.twitter.com/X6zNVYu249 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 6, 2023

Others got in on the Chamblee train, as well.

Live look at Brandel Chamblee:



pic.twitter.com/9KDkJUFLti — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) June 6, 2023

I would love to get a live shot of Brandel Chamblee right about now — Booger (@ESPNBooger) June 6, 2023

Brandel Chamblee weighs-in on the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger

Well, Chamblee broke his silence on Tuesday afternoon. He appeared on Golf Channel and gave his thoughts, in detail, on the merger.

Predictably, he’s not happy.

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee calls PGA Tour-LIV Golfer merger “one of the saddest days in the history of professional golf.” (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

“I was hugely disappointed [about the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger],” Chamblee said. “This is one of the saddest days in the history of professional golf. I do believe that the governing bodies … sacrificed their principles for profit.”

“One of the saddest days in the HISTORY of professional golf” – Brandel Chamblee pic.twitter.com/XNMkZ46eSX — BeatinTheBookie.com®️ (@BeatinTheBookie) June 6, 2023

He also wondered aloud about the future of the game of golf.

Brandel Chamblee asks simply, "Will PIF be the owner of professional golf?"



Much remains to be seen, but it feels like a very fair question to ask today. pic.twitter.com/L4ByWwWmtv — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) June 6, 2023

PIF is the Public Investment Fund that is the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. They have a massive amount of money, obviously, so that is a fair question.

OutKick’s Mark Harris broke down some of the other questions that most people have following Tuesday’s shocking news:

Finally, Chamblee addressed his public feud with Phil Mickelson.

“For all the beefs I’ve had with Phil Mickelson — on Twitter and elsewhere — the game of golf does miss Phil,” Chamblee said.

He later mentioned another one of his adversaries, Brooks Koepka, and wondered how he and others can get back onto the PGA Tour.

“The game does miss Phil, it does miss Brooks Koepka, it does miss Dustin Johnson. How will they be able to seamlessly come back into the game?”

Clearly, this story is just getting started, so stay tuned.