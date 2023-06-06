LIV-PGA Merger Is Monster Win For Golfers Who Left Tour, Bad Loss For Saudi-Obsessed Media | Clay Travis

Videos by OutKick

Stunning news in the sports world today, as LIV Golf and the PGA Tour are merging. (Well, stunning to some, but a humble reminder that your boy predicted this as recently as February.)

Of course, I have a ton of thoughts on this landmark partnership.

1. Will all the woke sports media who ripped Saudi Arabia’s involvement in golf now refuse to cover the merged tour?

What a bunch of hypocritical losers those media, who would all have quit their own jobs for $20k extra, look like now.

The LIV golfers should dunk on every woke sports media member today who virtue signaled about Saudi money. I absolutely love this. https://t.co/7ZiWCOJNwt — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 6, 2023

2. What a monster win for the golfers who had the balls to leave for LIV.

They made a mountain of cash and now end up back in the exact same spot, only with way more money. This is what smart risk-taking looks like.

3. I believe this is the first insurgent sports league in major sports to force a merger since the AFL and NFL nearly 60 years ago.

What a win for LIV.

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka will be back on the same tour now that PGA and LIV have merged. (Getty Images)

4. The PGA must have been really nervous about the antitrust evidence in the upcoming lawsuits.

The merger will end all pending litigation.

5. This is a great result for golf fans.

The top players can all keep competing at the majors now without fear of losing out on them, which is all most fans cared about.

If only someone saw this coming a long time ago…