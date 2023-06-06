LIV-PGA Merger Is Monster Win For Golfers Who Left Tour, Bad Loss For Saudi-Obsessed Media | Clay Travis

2 Comments

Stunning news in the sports world today, as LIV Golf and the PGA Tour are merging. (Well, stunning to some, but a humble reminder that your boy predicted this as recently as February.)

PGA TOUR AGREES TO MERGE WITH LIV GOLF IN STUNNING FOR-PROFIT PARTNERSHIP

Of course, I have a ton of thoughts on this landmark partnership.

1. Will all the woke sports media who ripped Saudi Arabia’s involvement in golf now refuse to cover the merged tour?

What a bunch of hypocritical losers those media, who would all have quit their own jobs for $20k extra, look like now.

2. What a monster win for the golfers who had the balls to leave for LIV.

They made a mountain of cash and now end up back in the exact same spot, only with way more money. This is what smart risk-taking looks like.

3. I believe this is the first insurgent sports league in major sports to force a merger since the AFL and NFL nearly 60 years ago.

What a win for LIV.

PGA LIV
Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka will be back on the same tour now that PGA and LIV have merged. (Getty Images)

4. The PGA must have been really nervous about the antitrust evidence in the upcoming lawsuits.

The merger will end all pending litigation.

5. This is a great result for golf fans.

The top players can all keep competing at the majors now without fear of losing out on them, which is all most fans cared about.

If only someone saw this coming a long time ago…

Written by Clay Travis

  1. Great stuff Clay! The bought and paid for leftist sports media looks like idiots once again.
    Btw, the World Hockey Association (WHA) and NHL merged in 1979. Wayne Gretzky started his career in the WHA and came to the NHL with Edmonton upon the WHA-NHL merger.

  2. This is great news for golf fans. It also proves, as you stated, that the PGA knew they had no leverage once the antitrust evidence was born out. Most sports evolve over time. This is just the next step for the sport of golf.

