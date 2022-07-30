Linda Sanchez Changes Story Yet Again, Calls Out Republican Women

Another day, another new spin from democrat Linda Sanchez.

The California Congresswomen flipped off the Republican dugout during the Congressional Baseball Game earlier this week. She said she did it because of what she called unified “bigotry.”

But, she has once again changed her story.

Now, she’s saying the alleged comment — which, by the way, she still hasn’t given any further details on — actually came from the stands, not the dugout.

Despite refusing to actually say what the so-called comments were, she says they’re made every year from the same person.

“It wasn’t the team. It was an obnoxious fan who shouts misogynistic sh*t at me every, single year,” Sánchez told an NBC reporter.

Democrat Rep. Linda Sanchez (CA) flips off the Republican dug out. Her team got blown out 10-0.pic.twitter.com/CgPOaEsLs4 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 29, 2022

Strange, because that’s not what Sanchez said just a few days ago.

“I have no tolerance for men who make women feel like they are unimportant or don’t belong – especially on the field,” she said. (bold added by Outkick for emphasis)

In her latest twist, Sanchez again refused to clarify what the comment was before suddenly pivoting to bashing Republican women in attendance.

“I’m not going to dignify it with a response because it’s nasty and it’s crude, and it has no place at a charity baseball game,” she said. “If the Republican women would have stood up and said that’s not acceptable instead of, you know, trashing me for my response then we might have a place where there’s no misogyny that’s tolerated by anybody anywhere.”

After the incident, and as the story began to change, OutKick reached out to the Republican team to figure out what exactly happened.

In a statement from a rep for Congressman Roger Williams when asked if he heard anything offensive, the coach of the GOP team claimed he didn’t even know what was going on.

“The Congressman did not hear the comment, nor did he see Rep. Sanchez give the middle finger. He only found out about it later,” the staffer told OutKick.

So, to recap …

Sanchez flipped off the Republican dugout during what was supposed to be a unifying baseball game, claiming a “nerve was struck” after she heard an “offensive and misogynistic comment from the Republican side” on her way back to the dugout.

She then changed her story to basically say, ‘Just kidding, it wasn’t from the actual dugout but from the stands, and it’s the same person every year but I won’t reveal what was said.’

And then, she shifted to bashing Republican women in attendance for not defending her … even though nobody, besides the Congresswomen, has so far heard the alleged comments.

Meanwhile, Rep @LindaTSanchez that she was not flipping off the GOP team at the Cong Baseball game last night, telling me, "It wasn't the team. It was an obnoxious fan who shouts misogynistic shit at me every single year." Saying "it's the same guy" every year. pic.twitter.com/NOTUiGHPnp — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 29, 2022

As OutKick wrote earlier this week, if something was actually said, the American public deserves to know what it was, and the Congresswoman should offer specifics — especially if she’s going to accuse Republican women of “not standing up” to defend her.

But the story could change at any moment, so stay tuned.