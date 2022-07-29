Congresswoman Linda Sanchez pulled off an appalling move during the Congressional Baseball Game.

The Republicans aced the Democrats to the tune of 10-0 to win the annual event, but one moment caught a lot of people’s attention.

The Congresswoman from California hit the Republican dugout with the middle finger as she ran by.

Why did Sanchez think this was an acceptable thing to do? It definitely wasn’t. In fact, it was nothing short of disgraceful.

Given how fractured the country is politically at the moment, flipping off the Republicans in the dugout is just a pathetic and childish thing to do.

A sitting Congresswoman should certainly know better.

If the roles were reversed and a Republican flipped off the Democrats, it would be the biggest story in America for weeks.

Yet, as of Friday morning, outside of a few mentions on Twitter, there’s not much coverage at all. I wonder why that is! Seems interesting.

Finally, the Congressional Baseball Game is supposed to be a few hours where politics are set aside so we can all celebrate America. I guess Sanchez didn’t get that memo.

Shame!

