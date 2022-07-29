Congresswoman Linda Sanchez pulled off an appalling move during the Congressional Baseball Game.
The Republicans aced the Democrats to the tune of 10-0 to win the annual event, but one moment caught a lot of people’s attention.
The Congresswoman from California hit the Republican dugout with the middle finger as she ran by.
Why did Sanchez think this was an acceptable thing to do? It definitely wasn’t. In fact, it was nothing short of disgraceful.
Given how fractured the country is politically at the moment, flipping off the Republicans in the dugout is just a pathetic and childish thing to do.
A sitting Congresswoman should certainly know better.
If the roles were reversed and a Republican flipped off the Democrats, it would be the biggest story in America for weeks.
Yet, as of Friday morning, outside of a few mentions on Twitter, there’s not much coverage at all. I wonder why that is! Seems interesting.
Finally, the Congressional Baseball Game is supposed to be a few hours where politics are set aside so we can all celebrate America. I guess Sanchez didn’t get that memo.
Shame!
Also, legit laughed last night when I saw a small group of protesters trying to stop people from entering the game. SPOILER: They failed!
7 CommentsLeave a Reply
The Corporate Media Propagandists will never cover anything that puts the Democrats in a bad light. It’s why their approval rating hovers around that of Congress. And Fox is just a little better. Remember, they took money from the federal gvt to push the unsafe and ineffective clot shots.
And Ms Sanchez should eat less and exercise more often. She is the poster child for unhealthiness and chronic disease. And she should stop acting like a spoiled little child. Grow up.
Quite the physical specimen, what a cow.
Uh oh, the protester’s footwear is made from petroleum.
Her “figure” is what happens when you eat stuff that comes from a bag, a box or a drive-thru. America’s Food is poison! All you gotta do to find this out is spend a week in any other nation — even a 3rd-world nation in Central America — and as you eat, you discover: A) damn this pineapple/beef/tomato is delicious, B) you loose weight, C) you are not ALWAYS hungry, D) you’re “ailments” don’t bother you as much… Required Reading: “The Dorito Effect” by Mark Schaztker.
Wonder Bread and Crisco started the downward spiral of why 90% of people look like (and I’d argue they also ACT LIKE) Rep. Fatchez.. er Sanchez
Amen! When the WuTang Virus his in 2020 I started eating cleaner and boy oh boy my inflamation is down, I heal quicker from my sports injuries, I have more energy. I think all human beings have a gluten intolerance to the shit we eat in America.
Hit oops.
surprised the dems didn’t change the rules of game post results…..Headlines should have ready, dirty sanchez flips off opposing. team….