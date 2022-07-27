Security Officials Concerned About Safety and ‘Civil Disturbance’ From Protestors at Congressional Baseball Game

Just five years after a shooting at the Congressional Baseball Game nearly killed Republican Representative Steve Scalise, security concerns are intensifying ahead of Thursday’s edition of the annual event.

Fox learned Wednesday that there are multiple issues at play, with officials indicating that there may be a “civil disturbance” outside of the stadium, but more importantly, there’s “worry about the safety of fans and the lawmakers on the field if protests erupt during the game or interfere with play itself.”

Specific possibilities were mentioned, with Fox quoting Congressional security sources who had information suggesting that “they are worried about fans running out onto the field, scaling foul poles and climbing scoreboards.”

There are also the potential for protestors “surging onto the field while lawmakers are playing.”

A number of different climate protesting groups could be involved in the proceedings.

U.S. Capitol Police issued a press release confirming the potential issues and explaining which agencies will be responsible:

“We are aware that demonstrators are planning to protest political issues at the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity. Our mission is to protect the Members of Congress during this family event, so we have a robust security plan in place. We urge anyone who is thinking about causing trouble at the charity game to stay home. We will not tolerate violence or any unlawful behavior during this family event.” – United States Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger

The United States Capitol Police will be the primary agency protecting the Members of Congress. For safety reasons, we cannot provide details about our security plans.

DC’s Metropolitan Police Department will be the primary agency that will deal with unlawful demonstrations.

The Republicans celebrate their 13-12 victory during the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Biden went to the charity game as he seeks to find enough congressional support to pass his economic agenda, keep the government open and prevent a default on U.S. debt. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

For their part, the protestors claim they will engaging in peaceful demonstrations, although their “call to action” is hopelessly inept and inaccurate:

“We refuse to watch politicians play baseball while the world burns. It’s too late to pretend everything is okay. Heat waves are scorching huge swaths of Europe, China, North America literally as we speak” said Quentin Scott from CCAN Action Fund, one of the protest organizers. “Joe Manchin and the GOP are burning our future to make their polluter friends even richer. Democrats must do whatever it takes to overcome Republican obstruction or they risk losing an entire generation of young people, who are fast becoming disillusioned by our inability to address this existential crisis.”

It’s unclear whether anyone has informed Quentin Scott and the “CCAN Action Fund” that it is, in fact, summer, and heat waves are a common, reoccurring weather pattern in mid-late July.

The groups are demanding that President Biden declare a “climate emergency,” naturally saying that minority communities are suffering the most from the supposed “climate crisis:”

“The Black, Indigenous and low-income communities of the global majority who voted Biden into office are those most affected by the climate crisis. We suffer the most for his inaction on climate change, he must declare a climate emergency.”

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries defended the protestors motivations, saying: “We do need decisive action..we just need cooperation from those on the other side..First Amendment protests..peaceful protests..are always appropriate.”

These remarkable statements highlight how incredibly hypocritical Democratic politicians and their allies in the activist community have become.

When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was approached by a heckler outside the Capitol, she claimed she was going to punch him in the face.

Yet pro-abortion protestors have also purposefully mobbed the homes of Supreme Court Justices for daring to interpret the law differently than they desire.

Now there are potential threats to the safety of sitting congressmen and women from the left, after we’ve already seen violence at this event in the past, and their response is “we do need decisive action.”

Democratic politicians are the first to claim they’re harassed when approached in public, but have no problem with protestors showing up at private residences or disturbing what’s supposed to be a lighthearted day to put aside politics.

After many failed predictions, Democrats are now, for seemingly the thirtieth time, to claim that decisive “climate action” is needed to avert catastrophe.

Even so, hardly anyone outside of their political base seems to believe them, as a recent poll showed climate change was nowhere near a top concern overall, ranking far below jobs and the economy, education, health care and taxes:

Even so, their rhetoric is influencing significant concerns from activists potentially causing a severe disturbance.

Hopefully nothing comes out of these potential threats, but it’s extremely upsetting that after past violence at the Congressional Baseball Game, there’s the potential for more this year.