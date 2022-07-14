AOC Almost Punched a Comedian in the Face for Saying He Likes Her ‘Latina Booty’

​​Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she almost decked a comedian on the Capitol steps on Wednesday.

Alex Stein, a humorous personality for BlazeTV, was trolling politicians near the Capitol when AOC walked by. Stein then put the camera on her and said while she wants to “kill babies” that she’s “still beautiful.”

In his defense, those two things are never mutually exclusive.

Stein told AOC that despite their differences that she is his “favorite big-booty Latina.”

AOC found this insulting and threatening. She says she walked over to punch Stein in the face but changed her mind before the swing.

Here is a video he posted of the incident.

“I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I’ll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today,” she tweeted.

It’s unclear if AOC can throw a solid punch. Nonetheless, she claimed on Instagram that police are not doing their job in protecting valuable people like her:

“I really just can’t help but think of all that footage and evidence that we saw the day of — of all these Capitol police officers helping and being sympathetic to the insurrectionists on January 6th,” Ocasio-Cortez continued on social media. “And everyone just decided it was too politically difficult to deal with, so they all just brushed it under the rug, and to this day there has never been an investigation into that.”

This is the same AOC who encourages hecklers to stake out the front yards of the Supreme Court justices’ homes.

In June, two days after some nut tried to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, AOC bragged that she helped halt a bill to provide security to Supreme Court justices and their families.

Take a listen:

A day after some nut attempted to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez brags on IG that she helped stop a bill to protect Supreme Court justices, their families and staff.

Memes better succinctly describe stories than words:

Harassing AOC is a far greater crime than putting the lives of justices at risk. Obviously.

Stein was the one in danger here; AOC almost punched him in the face. Stein is a great troll and a rising star, but that doesn’t mean he could take a punch from someone like AOC.

Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face. That’s the case whether you are in the boxing ring or standing straight across from Ocasio-Cortez.

So, we are glad to see AOC show restraint and not KO Stein on the Capitol stairs. Because, as she notes, the law officers weren’t doing much protecting.