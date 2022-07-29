People were not impressed by Congresswoman Linda Sanchez’s appalling behavior during the Congressional Baseball Game.
The congresswoman from California thought it was appropriate and necessary to flip off Republican players during an event meant to unite Americans.
Yes, during an event where politics are supposed to be set aside for a night, Sanchez still couldn’t control herself.
As you’d expect, people weren’t impressed in the slightest and the reactions were overwhelmingly disapproving of her disgusting behavior.
There’s truly no excuse at all for Sanchez’s behavior Thursday night, and anyone who defends her actions is an idiot who should be ignored.
The entire point of the charity baseball game is to bring people with different beliefs together for one night of baseball celebrating the USA.
It’s really simple. You should go, drink some beer and have a good time. That’s what I did until it got rained out!
Instead of Sanchez reading the room and understanding the situation, she chose to make it about herself and her belief Republicans should be flipped off.
Nothing short of disgusting.
Hopefully, the media doesn’t completely ignore this situation. We all know if the roles were reversed it would dominate headlines for weeks.
I think the larger question is: Where did they find a jersey that big?