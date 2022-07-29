People were not impressed by Congresswoman Linda Sanchez’s appalling behavior during the Congressional Baseball Game.

The congresswoman from California thought it was appropriate and necessary to flip off Republican players during an event meant to unite Americans.

Yes, during an event where politics are supposed to be set aside for a night, Sanchez still couldn’t control herself.

Democrat Rep. Linda Sanchez (CA) flips off the Republican dug out. Her team got blown out 10-0.pic.twitter.com/CgPOaEsLs4 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 29, 2022

As you’d expect, people weren’t impressed in the slightest and the reactions were overwhelmingly disapproving of her disgusting behavior.

Nice moment of Dem Linda Sanchez giving GOP bench the finger. https://t.co/kFIKrZ21Qy — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) July 29, 2022

Linda Sanchez is the poster child for the ugly disgusting angry left👇 pic.twitter.com/lKQQwxDof1 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 29, 2022

Rep. Linda Sanchez flips off the Republican dug out. Dems lose 10-0 😂😂pic.twitter.com/EdhRJ2NwuA — Gemma aka Myrna 😘 (@GigaBeers) July 29, 2022

Keep it classy Dems. Rep Linda Sanchez with super sportsmanlike conduct. ⁦@TuckerCarlson⁩ pic.twitter.com/Y0QjuRsq0L — Bluedevil Gma (@bluedevilmsn) July 29, 2022

Linda Sanchez California Democrat showing her class giving the bird to the Republican bench as she waddled her fat ass by during the Congressional game !! pic.twitter.com/YvWE407sIA — RAS (@AAAPorterhouse) July 29, 2022

SHAME on #CA38 Congresswoman Linda Sanchez! She must owe an apology to the @HouseGOP caucus! Baseball is supposed to be more fun with the politics aside. How SAD! https://t.co/HN8rSs4WMA — 🇺🇸 𝒫𝒶𝒾𝓈𝓁𝑒𝓎 𝒰𝒮𝒜 🇺🇸 (@Paisley4USA) July 29, 2022

There’s truly no excuse at all for Sanchez’s behavior Thursday night, and anyone who defends her actions is an idiot who should be ignored.

The entire point of the charity baseball game is to bring people with different beliefs together for one night of baseball celebrating the USA.

Linda Sanchez flipped off Republicans during the Congressional Baseball Game. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

It’s really simple. You should go, drink some beer and have a good time. That’s what I did until it got rained out!

Instead of Sanchez reading the room and understanding the situation, she chose to make it about herself and her belief Republicans should be flipped off.

Nothing short of disgusting.

Democrat Congresswoman Linda Sanchez flipped off Republican players during the Congressional Baseball Game.



It was supposed to be a night of unity celebrating America without political divides.



Instead, Sanchez decided to display some appalling behavior. https://t.co/eq5Jd2UsyJ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 29, 2022

Hopefully, the media doesn’t completely ignore this situation. We all know if the roles were reversed it would dominate headlines for weeks.