Lil Wayne Facetimes Cavinder Twins After Miami Stuns Villanova

Lil Wayne is officially piloting the Miami women’s basketball hype train.

All aboard!

The famous rapper was LOCKED IN on the Hurricanes’ Sweet 16 game against Villanova Friday afternoon, and was apparently thrilled the ‘Canes continued their Cinderella run with a 70-65 win.

How thrilled? Our man saw an opportunity and ran with it, facetiming the famous Cavinder Twins minutes after the final buzzer sounded. Hanna Cavinder, who finished with a pair of rebounds and assists in the big win, tweeted out a picture of the call shortly after the game ended.

Lil Wayne is a big fan of Cavinder Twins, Miami

Unreal. What a run these two are on, not to mention the entire state of Florida right now.

The Miami men’s team is set to face Houston later tonight in their own Sweet 16 showdown, while Florida Atlantic casually knocked off Tennessee Thursday night to advance to the Elite 8.

The Elite 8!

Meanwhile, the UM women’s team has had one hell of a week, knocking off No. 1 Indiana Monday and then shocking Villanova today. Didn’t have South Florida being the college basketball capital of the world on my 2023 Bingo card, but I’m here for it.

Evidently, so is our man Lil Wayne!

Lil Wayne is on the Cavinder Twins and Miami bandwagon!

Haley Cavinder, by the way, finished with seven points, four rebounds and three assists. Not great numbers for either of the twins, but I reckon they’ll be OK.

After all, it was reported earlier in the day that they’d signed yet another NIL deal – their second this week – and their estimated NIL value had jumped a cool $15,000 in just five days.

Not a bad way to end the month!